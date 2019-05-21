Republicans on the state's budget writing committee said they intend to boost the minimum wage for employees at the state's prisons by $2.35 per hour to address position vacancies at institutions across the state.
Republicans leaders on Tuesday also said they intend to approve a 2% annual wage increase for most state employees, including those in the Department of Corrections.
The proposal from Republicans goes further than that of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers by boosting pay for entry-level corrections employees by about 14%, from $16.65 to $19 per hour by 2021.
Evers had proposed increasing the minimum wage in the Department of Corrections to $18.22 per hour.
GOP members of the Joint Committee on Finance, Reps. John Nygren, Shannon Zimmerman and Mark Born said they also intend to provide a $2.35 increase for more senior correctional officers to achieve fairness among employees.
In sum, the wage increases would take about $35 million in funding.
Republicans say the increase in funding will help address yawning position vacancies at many of the state's prisons and underscore the value of correctional officers.
The plan to boost funding comes as many of the prison system's security officer positions go unfilled. In April, 739 of the state's 4,651 correctional officer and correctional sergeant positions were vacant, representing a 16% vacancy rate.
Vacancy rates have contributed to low employee morale at some corrections institutions.
The Evers administration has attempted to address the problem through a patchwork of $5 per hour temporary pay increases at select institutions at the Department of Corrections. Republicans have criticized those temporary increases, arguing they could prompt corrections officers to leave their current positions for higher paying ones at other institutions, creating a new vacancy problem.
Republicans in their plan would bar employees receiving the $5 per hour temporary pay bump from receiving a $2.65 per hour raise until the second year of the budget cycle.
Under the state government-wide pay increase Republicans on the budget committee approved 11-4 Tuesday, state employees would get a 2% pay bump on Jan. 1, 2020 and again one year later. The measure they adopted does not go as far as Evers' proposal, which would have provided about $8 million more to boost pay for some positions to keep it on par with those in the private sector. The Republican plan also gutted a provision in Evers' plan to increase the minimum wage for non-UW executive branch employees to $15 per hour.
