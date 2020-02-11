Budget committee has no plans to take up Mendota Mental Health expansion Wednesday

The Legislature's budget committee has no plans on Wednesday to consider funding for the expansion of a mental health institute as the deadline to expand the facility as part of a plan to close the embattled Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake youth prison moves closer.

The expansion of Mendota Mental Health Institute is part of a juvenile justice overhaul lawmakers passed in 2018 that would also close Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake youth prison by 2021 and replace it with smaller regional facilities run by counties and the state. In the state budget, Evers and lawmakers provided $59 million for the expansion of Mendota Mental Health Institute, but any use of the funding would need to be approved by the Legislature's budget committee.

The state is proposing to roughly quadruple the size of the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center on Madison’s North Side. The Mendota center, in operation since 1995, treats serious and violent juvenile offenders by providing the security of a traditional corrections institution with a mental health orientation. The proposal would allow for the treatment of more boys at the site and girls there for the first time.