Budget committee has no plans to take up Mendota Mental Health expansion Wednesday

The Legislature's budget committee has no plans on Wednesday to consider funding for the expansion of a mental health institute as the deadline to expand the facility as part of a plan to close the embattled Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake youth prison moves closer.
The expansion of Mendota Mental Health Institute is part of a juvenile justice overhaul lawmakers passed in 2018 that would also close Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake youth prison by 2021 and replace it with smaller regional facilities run by counties and the state. In the state budget, Evers and lawmakers provided $59 million for the expansion of Mendota Mental Health Institute, but any use of the funding would need to be approved by the Legislature's budget committee.
The state is proposing to roughly quadruple the size of the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center on Madison’s North Side. The Mendota center, in operation since 1995, treats serious and violent juvenile offenders by providing the security of a traditional corrections institution with a mental health orientation. The proposal would allow for the treatment of more boys at the site and girls there for the first time.
Lawmakers on the Republican-control Joint Finance Committee on Wednesday are planning to consider a $184 million request from the Department of Corrections to fund two other tenets of the juvenile justice plan: the creation of county-run, regional youth detention centers that are requesting $111 million and the state-run facilities for more serious offenders that could cost as much as $73 million.
Spokesmen for the two leaders of the committee, Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette, and Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
The Evers administration has warned a failure to approve the full $59 million for the mental health facility would force the Department of Health Services to redesign a smaller facility, which would also delay the project past its already tardy proposed completion date of September 2022.
Under the plan the DOC is recommending, the initial county-run centers would be located in Dane, Brown, Racine and Milwaukee counties and would provide between 111 and 125 beds. The most expensive plan is from Brown County, which wants $41 million in grant funding, while the cheapest is in Dane County, which wants about $6 million. The DOC is recommending two state-run facilities to be located in Milwaukee and Outagamie County.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has warned further delays might be necessary if lawmakers don’t come up with more funding for the projects. Lincoln Hills is scheduled to be closed in July 2021 -- already an extended deadline -- meaning replacement facilities would need to be built by then for the prison to shut down completely.
The new state and county-run facilities and the expansion of Mendota Mental Health Institute may not get all the funding they need, which could throw a wrench in their plans and likely cause delays.
No funds are specifically authorized for the state-run facilities, so lawmakers would have to come up with the full $73 million to approve the project. They're about $31 million short if they choose to approve the county requests in full.