The Legislature’s Republican-controlled budget committee on Thursday proposed spending more than $6 million to assist former prisoners and people in the criminal justice system reenter society and the workforce.

The Joint Finance Committee also approved creating far fewer positions at the agency responsible for processing licensing applications than Democratic Gov. Tony Evers requested. Democrats criticized the move, saying Republicans were slamming the agency for processing delays but not giving it enough resources to shorten its turnaround time.

Additionally, the GOP-controlled Joint Finance Committee approved boosting staff in the State Crime Lab, which has come under fire for taking a long time to process evidence.

The budget committee did not approve any funding for the Office of School Safety, a Department of Justice office that includes guidance and reporting on school threats. The move would effectively eliminate the office.

“Without prompt legislative action to remedy this issue, core services that office has provided — including the 24/7 tip line that has received thousands of contacts — will end,” Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul said in a statement.

Reentry programs

The committee approved on party lines, 11-4, spending $2.2 million to support a program seeking to assist the prison-to-community transition of prisoners living with a serious mental illness who are likely to reoffend. Evers requested $8.8 million for the program.

Another $4 million the committee approved would be set aside for pending legislation, AB 183, which proposes creating a reentry center offering health, housing, employment, education and other services for people being released from prison.

The committee also approved spending just under $4.7 million, slightly less than the $5 million Evers requested, to expand counseling and medical treatment for prisoners with substance use disorder.

The budget committee took no action on Evers’ requested raises for Department of Corrections staff, a proposal the committee’s Republican leaders said they would take up later in the budget process.

Debate over positions

Democrats criticized the budget committee’s motion to provide 17.75 additional staff positions, most of them temporary, to the Department of Safety and Professional Services, saying the proposed jobs didn’t adequately respond to the agency’s challenges. Evers requested 80 additional staff positions across the agency, many of them to process license applications.

Republicans defended the move, saying the agency’s previous leadership and outdated technology were more responsible for the delays than a lack of staff.

Using an expletive, committee co-chair Rep. Mark Born, R-Beaver Dam, said he hopes the agency will get things together under its new leadership.

The six proposed jobs to process license applications would last four years, something Democrats also criticized. Evers proposed 16 permanent positions for the task.

“They need permanent positions,” Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, said. “These industries relying on DSPS aren’t just going to go away. The need for timely licensing isn’t just going to go away.”

Among other scrutiny, GOP lawmakers earlier this year approved an audit of the agency. They also passed several bills Wednesday, a few of which were bipartisan, seeking to improve processing times.

“After all the bluster, after all the politics ... and then this,” Goyke said about the proposal.

Crime Lab staffing

The budget committee approved spending $123,600 to provide forensic toxicologists for the State Crime Lab, which has been under fire for taking a long time to test items despite taking in fewer samples of DNA and other evidence.

The long processing delays became a point of attack for Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney’s campaign to challenge Kaul last year. Earlier this week, Toney and Kaul appeared together to call for increased crime lab funding.