Budget committee could decide on juvenile justice funding, lawsuits

The Legislature's budget committee is set to meet Wednesday to take up a $184 million request to fund new detention centers as part of a 2018 bill to overhaul the state's juvenile justice system as well as consider three lawsuits the committee has final approval over.

The decision lawmakers make with regard to the Department of Corrections' request for millions of dollars in grant funding for juvenile justice centers may determine whether the new facilities, set to replace the embattled Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake Youth prisons, are completed by a July 2021 deadline.

Following years of allegations of abuse by staff against inmates, lawmakers in 2018 voted to shutter the youth prison by January 2021 and replace it with smaller, more regional state and county-run facilities. Lawmakers have already pushed back that deadline to July 2021 and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers has warned further delays might be necessary if lawmakers don't come up with more funding for the projects.

The Department of Corrections wants the budget committee to approve about $111 million in funding for four new county-run centers and $73 million for two state-run facilities for more serious offenders.