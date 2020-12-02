Budget committee co-chair John Nygren resigns Assembly seat

Rep. John Nygren, a longtime Republican member of the state Assembly who serves as the co-chair of the state’s budget committee, announced Tuesday his resignation from the Assembly to pursue a career in the private sector.

Nygren has served as the Joint Finance Committee co-chair for four sessions, tied for the longest tenure in the committee’s 109-year history.

“Serving the people of the 89th Assembly District has been the honor of a lifetime,” said Nygren, R-Marinette. “Together we have accomplished a great deal for northeast Wisconsin as well as the entire state. I am humbled by the support shown for my family and me for which I will be forever grateful.”

Nygren, an insurance and financial representative and former restaurant owner, was elected to the Assembly in 2006. During his time in the Assembly he became known for his work addressing Wisconsin’s opioid crisis, which has affected his daughter.

Since 2014, Nygren has authored at least 30 bills as part of the Heroin, Opioid Prevention and Education (HOPE) agenda.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, commended Nygren for his work on the HOPE agenda, and for the fiscal conservatism he demonstrated on the Joint Finance Committee.