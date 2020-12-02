 Skip to main content
Budget committee co-chair John Nygren resigns Assembly seat
Joint Finance Committee

State Rep. John Nygren and state Sen. Alberta Darling, both Republicans, led the Joint Finance Committee last session.

 MICHELLE STOCKER

Rep. John Nygren, a longtime Republican member of the state Assembly who serves as the co-chair of the state’s budget committee, announced Tuesday his resignation from the Assembly to pursue a career in the private sector.

Rep. John Nygren

Nygren

Nygren has served as the Joint Finance Committee co-chair for four sessions, tied for the longest tenure in the committee’s 109-year history.

“Serving the people of the 89th Assembly District has been the honor of a lifetime,” said Nygren, R-Marinette. “Together we have accomplished a great deal for northeast Wisconsin as well as the entire state. I am humbled by the support shown for my family and me for which I will be forever grateful.”

Nygren, an insurance and financial representative and former restaurant owner, was elected to the Assembly in 2006. During his time in the Assembly he became known for his work addressing Wisconsin’s opioid crisis, which has affected his daughter.

Since 2014, Nygren has authored at least 30 bills as part of the Heroin, Opioid Prevention and Education (HOPE) agenda.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, commended Nygren for his work on the HOPE agenda, and for the fiscal conservatism he demonstrated on the Joint Finance Committee.

“The Wisconsin Legislature is losing a strong, fiscal conservative leader,” Vos said in a statement. “His incredible work in fighting the opioid crisis has made a difference in countless lives and will have a lasting impact on the state. His HOPE agenda gave people real hope and offered new tools to battle a growing problem affecting Wisconsin families.”

Nygren’s resignation will likely open jockeying for his position leading the budget committee, a powerful position during the state’s upcoming 2021-23 biennial budget process. Vos in November had reappointed him.

Nygren’s resignation means there will be two new budget committee co-chairs, after Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, was replaced by Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green.

The vacancy will also initiate a special election for his 89th Assembly district seat, which Nygren won in November with more than two-thirds of the vote.

Nygren’s resignation follows that of another prominent lawmaker, Sen. Jennifer Shilling, D-La Crosse, who resigned for an opportunity in the private sector, which offers experienced lawmakers significantly more pay than the roughly $50,000 they receive in public service.

Shilling took a job as a lobbyist for the Dairyland Power Cooperative.

