The Legislature's budget-writing committee approved a series of measures to increase pay for prosecutors and public defenders — raises that lawyers say are desperately needed to address delays in the justice system caused by the low pay rates.
The Republican-controlled Joint Finance Committee also called Tuesday for adding a net of roughly 20 prosecutor positions and passed a $25.6 million plan to increase pay for private lawyers assigned by the State Public Defender’s Office to represent clients who can’t afford legal representation by $30 per hour.
"Lawyers aren't taking these cases and we are in crisis," said Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee.
The current $40 rate for state-appointed lawyers is the lowest in the nation and has stayed stagnant at $40 per hour since 1995, despite the State Public Defender's Office requesting increased reimbursement in every single budget request since then.
The current rate has led to situations where attorneys can actually lose money taking on cases handled by the Public Defender's Office, which lawyers say often isn’t enough to mount a serious defense. The private lawyers handle about 40% of the office's cases.
The low rate has even become the subject of litigation, with six plaintiffs who argue their constitutional rights to a lawyer and a speedy trial were violated.
The $70 per hour rate begins with cases appointed January 1, 2020, should the full GOP-controlled Legislature approve and Democratic Gov. Tony Evers sign the budget. Republicans declined to index the rate to inflation every two years, a provision Democrats wanted to include.
The Republican plan passed Tuesday would provide 2% per hour raises in both 2020 and 2021 for assistant district attorneys, deputy district attorneys, assistant state public defenders and assistant attorneys general eligible under the pay scale.
The motions passed 12-4 on a party line vote. Democrats opposed because some of the new prosecutor positions in Milwaukee County were moved to grant-based funding instead of general program revenue, unlike other counties.