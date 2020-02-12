Budget committee approves reduced funds for juvenile justice centers, likely delays Lincoln Hills closure

The GOP-led state budget committee has moved forward with reduced funding on the state’s juvenile justice system — which likely means even more delays to the closure of the state’s embattled Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake youth prisons.
Voting along party lines Wednesday, the Joint Committee on Finance gave preliminary approval to $102 million in funding for four new county-run centers — which is up from the $80 million allocated in the budget. The gap could be filled by the state Building Commission, a panel headed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers that has bonding authority.
All told, the Department of Corrections had requested about $111 million for facilities in Brown, Dane, Milwaukee and Racine counties. The committee’s decision reduces Milwaukee County’s request by $8.4 million and funds in full requests by Brown, Dane and Racine counties.
The reduced spending for Milwaukee County eliminates a leased space component included in the original proposal.
The committee also denied DOC’s request for $73 million for two state-run facilities in Milwaukee and Outagamie counties for more serious offenders.
“What that means is those kids have to stay at Lincoln Hills and what that means is that facility has to stay open,” Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, said.
Following years of alleged abuse by staff against inmates at the juvenile facility, lawmakers in 2018 voted to close the youth prison by January 2021 and replace it with smaller, regional state- and county-run facilities. Lawmakers already have pushed back that deadline to July of that year, but Evers has warned that further delays are likely if additional funding is not secured.
Rep. Mark Born, R- Beaver Dam, said Wednesday's vote represents "a significant investment" in the state juvenile justice system, but added more funds will be needed in the future.
"I don't think it's unreasonable to think it's going to take a couple budgets," Born said.
The committee did not discuss proposed $59 million expansion of the Mendota Mental Health Institute on Madison’s North Side. Funds for the expansion — which is part of the 2018 juvenile justice overhaul plan — were approved in the state budget, but need approval from the committee to be released.
The proposal would roughly quadruple Mendota’s Juvenile Treatment Center’s size, allowing for the treatment of more boys at the site and, for the first time, girls.
Evers has warned that failure to approve the funding would force the Department of Health Services to come up with new plans for a smaller expansion. That would further delay a project that is already behind schedule and was not expected to be completed until some 14 months after Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake is slated to close.