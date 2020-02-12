Budget committee approves reduced funds for juvenile justice centers, likely delays Lincoln Hills closure

The GOP-led state budget committee has moved forward with reduced funding on the state’s juvenile justice system — which likely means even more delays to the closure of the state’s embattled Lincoln Hills/Copper Lake youth prisons.

Voting along party lines Wednesday, the Joint Committee on Finance gave preliminary approval to $102 million in funding for four new county-run centers — which is up from the $80 million allocated in the budget. The gap could be filled by the state Building Commission, a panel headed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers that has bonding authority.

All told, the Department of Corrections had requested about $111 million for facilities in Brown, Dane, Milwaukee and Racine counties. The committee’s decision reduces Milwaukee County’s request by $8.4 million and funds in full requests by Brown, Dane and Racine counties.

The reduced spending for Milwaukee County eliminates a leased space component included in the original proposal.

The committee also denied DOC’s request for $73 million for two state-run facilities in Milwaukee and Outagamie counties for more serious offenders.

“What that means is those kids have to stay at Lincoln Hills and what that means is that facility has to stay open,” Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, said.