Budget committee approves prison overtime funding, extends land grant program

“The debate today could have been a roadmap for the next two years of how we were going to close Lincoln Hills and adopt and open a new, more modern, more equitable, more effective juvenile justice system,” Goyke said, adding that the committee’s votes Thursday merely “prolong the status quo.”

Republicans have already struck several items from Evers’ budget, including the governor’s request for; expansions to the state’s earned release and alternative to revocation programs; expanded conditions under which an individual may have their criminal record expunged of a conviction; and a reduction of mandatory minimum sentences.

Knowles-Nelson Stewardship

Republicans also approved a four-year extension of the Knowles-Nelson Stewardship Fund and provide $32 million a year to the fund, which purchases land and conservation easements to provide park and recreation acreage for the state and local governments in addition to paying for improvements to parks.

Evers had requested renewing the fund for 10 years and allow $70 million per year.

Committee member Rep. Amy Loudenbeck, R-Clinton, said Evers "kind of shot the moon on an amount" in his proposal and the GOP measure was "a good fit."