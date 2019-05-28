The Wisconsin Legislature’s budget committee Tuesday voted to hire new assistant district attorneys and give raises to prosecutors and other criminal justice officials across the state.
Members of the Joint Finance Committee also agreed to increase the rates of private attorneys who serve as public defenders — a plan that would move their pay from a nationwide low of $40 hourly to $70 per hour. The rate hasn't changed since 1995.
The 12-4 party-line vote was the first one this month involving the committee's co-chair, Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills, after she was injured in a fall in Washington, D.C. a few weeks ago.
In all, the committee decided to hire new prosecutors in district attorneys' offices across the state and provide a 2 percent increase at a cost of $2.7 million over the next two years for assistant attorneys general, assistant district attorneys and state public defenders.
The new prosecutor positions would come as district attorneys have spent years lobbying for more positions while the staffing level throughout the state has been virtually stagnant for around a decade. A request for 106 positions in the 2017-19 budget went unfulfilled, though then-Gov. Scott Walker opted to give assistant district attorneys and deputy district attorneys pay increases of about $2 an hour in each of the two budget years.
Republicans last year looked to add nearly 54 positions to 40 counties’ district attorneys’ offices to address staffing shortages there. But the provision, attached to a bill that would have required the Department of Corrections to recommend revoking parole for those charged with a felony or a violent misdemeanor died in the Senate after passing the Assembly. Earlier this year, GOP lawmakers also urged Evers to fund 61 new assistant district attorney positions in his budget and increase pay for assistant district attorneys, state public defenders and correctional officers.
But Tuesday, the committee agreed to add more than 20 prosecutor positions and fund other existing ones in two counties through general purpose revenue. The new positions would be expected to start Oct. 1, 2019.
None of the prosecutor positions would be added in Dane County.
The committee also targeted the reimbursement rates for private attorneys who serve as public defenders.
Currently, private attorneys who defend those the state office can't are compensated at a rate of $40 per hour, the lowest in the nation. Both Evers and the State Public Defender Board in their budget asks sought to increase the private bar rate to $70 an hour.
If private lawyers decline to represent criminal defendants at the current rate, judges must then appoint one at the county’s expense, where they’re paid $70 an hour. That level will increase to $100 hourly starting in 2020 following a state Supreme Court order last June. But the order didn’t address public defender rates, although the justices in their order wrote those figures are “abysmally low.”
Raising the reimbursement rate to $70 per hour, as the committee approved Tuesday, carries a $25 million price tag over the next two years, and it would apply to cases assigned beginning Jan. 1, 2020.