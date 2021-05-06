Budget committee approves juvenile detention expansion at Mendota Mental Health Institute

"This is a strong positive towards the closing of Lincoln Hills," said Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, who serves as co-chairperson of the budget committee. "Today's action is very positive. It's a step in the right direction."

The Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center is currently a Type 1 correctional facility that offers psychiatric evaluation and treatment for male juveniles transferred from the youth correctional system. The facility currently has 29 beds for males, and none for females.

Expanding the Mendota facility could help reduce the number of juveniles sent to Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake.

"This will be the first time in Wisconsin's history that we have a facility like that that will be able to help women and young girls," said Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, a budget committee member. "I think that investing in this now will not only save the state taxpayers money, which is very important, but more important and the ultimate goal of this is to give our youth, some who've had the most horrific starts in their lives, it will give them a chance and an opportunity to come back and hopefully have a happy, healthy and productive life as they move forward."