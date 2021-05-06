Budget committee approves juvenile detention expansion at Mendota Mental Health Institute

Lawmakers on the state's Republican-controlled budget committee on Thursday unanimously approved a plan to expand the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center on Madison's North Side, a plan lawmakers say will hasten closure of the embattled Lincoln Hills youth prison and provide mental health treatment to troubled youth.
The 16-member committee unanimously approved making available $66 million in borrowing to fund the expansion of the facility to house an additional 30 boys and 20 girls at the currently all-male facility.
The proposal is part of a long-standing plan, passed by lawmakers in 2018 and signed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, to close Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in northern Wisconsin that have been plagued with problems since 2012, including child neglect, tampering with public documents, intimidation of victims, use of pepper spray to cause bodily harm and intimidation of witnesses.
The plan to close Lincoln Hills has hit several roadblocks, however, and lawmakers have already need to pass another law to push back the deadline to close the youth prisons from January to July, but lawmakers have already acknowledged they won't meet that deadline, even with the expansion of the Mendota mental health center.
Still, lawmakers of both parties say expansion of the facility is sure to help accelerate closure of Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake.
"This is a strong positive towards the closing of Lincoln Hills," said Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, who serves as co-chairperson of the budget committee. "Today's action is very positive. It's a step in the right direction."
The Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center is currently a Type 1 correctional facility that offers psychiatric evaluation and treatment for male juveniles transferred from the youth correctional system. The facility currently has 29 beds for males, and none for females.
Expanding the Mendota facility could help reduce the number of juveniles sent to Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake.
"This will be the first time in Wisconsin's history that we have a facility like that that will be able to help women and young girls," said Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, a budget committee member. "I think that investing in this now will not only save the state taxpayers money, which is very important, but more important and the ultimate goal of this is to give our youth, some who've had the most horrific starts in their lives, it will give them a chance and an opportunity to come back and hopefully have a happy, healthy and productive life as they move forward."
In approving the request from the Department of Health Services to expand the facility, lawmakers are making use of borrowing already outlined in the last state budget. Republican lawmakers and Gov. Tony Evers' already approved about $44 million in borrowing for the project, and Evers, through a veto, was able to shift $15 million in borrowing authorized for another mental health facility in northern Wisconsin that Republicans wanted to Mendota instead. Still, more will be needed in the state budget.
The project will also need to get final approval from the state Building Commission.
In 2019, Evers signed a budget that directed $80 million to counties, $47 million to the state and $59 million to the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center to overhaul the state’s juvenile justice system and shut down Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, which have been the subject of numerous lawsuits and state and federal investigations for abuses against inmates and staff.
Plans to completely overhaul the juvenile justice system, however, have hit roadblocks.
Dane County, as well as two other counties, pulled out of agreements with the state to build regional centers over operating budget concerns, uncertainty surrounding state funds, a lack of progress on the new Type 1 facilities and concern over whether the state was committed to the overall juvenile justice system changes necessary to make a new system work correctly. Those county-run facilities were part of the original 2018 plan to close down Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake.
Only Racine County is moving forward with creating a local facility.
The Mendota center’s treatment model addresses detachment, defiance and anger often experienced by traumatized youth and seeks to rehabilitate by helping participants understand interpersonal relations, acquire social skills and improve social connections.
The existing facility meets current needs, Mendota Mental Health Institute Director Greg Van Rybroek said. The proposed project is designed to fulfill state law that it be expanded.
Under the proposal, the state would remodel the existing, 24,700-square-foot building, which currently houses 29 male juvenile offenders, and build a 77,850-square-foot addition with two units for 30 male juvenile offenders and two units for 20 female juvenile offenders.
The existing building would be remodeled to update door controls and video surveillance to improve circulation and safety. The new facility would include spaces for life-skills training, dining, health and dental services, education, counseling, recreation, visitation, staff offices and support areas.
Fenced courtyards would be located next to buildings, and an underground tunnel would be constructed from the new building to the existing service tunnel network at the Health Institute. The parking lot to the south of the existing building would also be significantly expanded.