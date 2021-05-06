Budget committee approves juvenile detention expansion at Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center

"Today was an important first step towards reforming our juvenile justice system and closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake Schools," said Department of Health Services Secretary Karen Timberlake. "Expanding the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center to serve juvenile girls for the first time will allow equitable access to psychiatric treatment services and provide an expanded opportunity for the most troubled youth across our state to receive the rehabilitation supports needed to successfully reintegrate into their communities."

The Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center is currently a Type 1 correctional facility that offers psychiatric evaluation and treatment for male juveniles transferred from the youth correctional system.

Lawmakers of both parties supported the expansion.

"This is a strong positive step towards the closing of Lincoln Hills," said Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, who serves as budget committee co-chair. "Today's action is very positive. It's a step in the right direction."

Expanding the Mendota facility could help reduce the number of juveniles sent to Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake.