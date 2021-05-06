Budget committee approves juvenile detention expansion at Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center

The state's Republican-controlled budget committee on Thursday unanimously approved a plan to expand the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center on Madison's North Side, a plan lawmakers say will hasten closure of the embattled Lincoln Hills youth prison and provide mental health treatment to troubled teens.
The 16-member committee approved making available $66 million in borrowing to fund the expansion of the facility to house an additional 30 boys and 20 girls. The facility currently has 29 beds for males, and none for females.
The proposal is part of a long-standing plan, passed by lawmakers in 2018 and signed by former Republican Gov. Scott Walker, to close Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake youth prisons in northern Wisconsin that have been plagued with problems since 2012, including child neglect, tampering with public documents, intimidation of victims, use of pepper spray to cause bodily harm and intimidation of witnesses.
The plan to close Lincoln Hills has hit several roadblocks, however, and lawmakers already had to pass another law to push back the deadline to close the youth prisons from January to July. However lawmakers have acknowledged they won't meet that deadline, even with the Mendota expansion.
Still, state officials say an expansion of the facility is a crucial component of the eventual closure of Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake.
"Today was an important first step towards reforming our juvenile justice system and closing Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake Schools," said Department of Health Services Secretary Karen Timberlake. "Expanding the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center to serve juvenile girls for the first time will allow equitable access to psychiatric treatment services and provide an expanded opportunity for the most troubled youth across our state to receive the rehabilitation supports needed to successfully reintegrate into their communities."
The Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center is currently a Type 1 correctional facility that offers psychiatric evaluation and treatment for male juveniles transferred from the youth correctional system.
Lawmakers of both parties supported the expansion.
"This is a strong positive step towards the closing of Lincoln Hills," said Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, who serves as budget committee co-chair. "Today's action is very positive. It's a step in the right direction."
Expanding the Mendota facility could help reduce the number of juveniles sent to Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake.
"This will be the first time in Wisconsin's history that we have a facility like that that will be able to help women and young girls," said Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, a budget committee member. "I think that investing in this now will not only save the state taxpayers money, which is very important, but more important and the ultimate goal of this is to give our youth, some who've had the most horrific starts in their lives, it will give them a chance and an opportunity to come back and hopefully have a happy, healthy and productive life as they move forward."
In approving the request from the Department of Health Services to expand the facility, lawmakers are making use of borrowing already outlined in the last state budget. Republican lawmakers and Gov. Tony Evers' already approved about $44 million in borrowing for the project, and Evers, through a veto, was able to shift $15 million in borrowing authorized for another mental health facility in northern Wisconsin that Republicans wanted to Mendota instead. Still, more will be needed in the state budget.
The project will also need to get final approval from the state Building Commission.
In 2019, Evers signed a budget that directed $80 million to counties, $47 million to the state and $59 million to the Mendota Juvenile Treatment Center to overhaul the state’s juvenile justice system and shut down Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake, which have been the subject of numerous lawsuits and state and federal investigations for abuses against inmates and staff.
Plans to completely overhaul the juvenile justice system, however, have hit roadblocks.
Dane County, as well as two other counties, pulled out of agreements with the state to build regional centers over operating budget concerns, uncertainty surrounding state funds, a lack of progress on the new Type 1 facilities and concern over whether the state was committed to the overall juvenile justice system changes necessary to make a new system work correctly. Those county-run facilities were part of the original 2018 plan to close down Lincoln Hills and Copper Lake.
Only Racine County is moving forward with creating a local facility.
The Mendota center’s treatment model addresses detachment, defiance and anger often experienced by traumatized youth and seeks to rehabilitate by helping participants understand interpersonal relations, acquire social skills and improve social connections.
The existing facility meets current needs, Mendota Mental Health Institute director Greg Van Rybroek said. The proposed project is designed to fulfill state law that it be expanded.
Under the proposal, the existing building would be remodeled to update door controls and video surveillance to improve circulation and safety. The new facility would include spaces for life-skills training, dining, health and dental services, education, counseling, recreation, visitation, staff offices and support areas.
Fenced courtyards would be located next to buildings, and an underground tunnel would be constructed from the new building to the existing service tunnel network at the Health Institute. The parking lot to the south of the existing building would also be significantly expanded.