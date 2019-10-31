Lawmakers on the state's budget writing committee for the first time approved a proposed Department of Justice settlement following months of discord over a confidential process for doing so.
Last December, Republican lawmakers, in a move that reduced the authority of incoming Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul, gave the 16-member budget committee that they control oversight authority over the DOJ settlement process, allowing them to accept or reject certain DOJ settlements.
The committee's 12-0 approval of a $350,000 settlement comes as lawmakers and Kaul still can't agree on a confidential process for committee lawmakers to review the settlements and honor attorney-client privilege.
According to DOJ, the only reason lawmakers could review and approve the proposed settlement was because the parties in the case agreed to reveal the terms. Another factor allowing open discussion of the settlement is that the DOJ isn't involved in negotiations because it reached the settlement earlier this year.
Kaul previously told lawmakers they would need to sign a nondisclosure agreement for him to discuss details and move forward with the case, but they have so far refused. Republicans have argued discussing legal matters in closed session would suffice.
The settlement the committee approved Thursday is in a Milwaukee County case where the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, represented by DOJ attorneys, sought civil action against a Milwaukee retailer for fraudulently advertising synthetic marijuana.
The resolution of the settlement comes as many other proposed settlement agreements are essentially on hold until Republicans and Kaul can forge an agreement on confidentiality.
In August, the DOJ said more than a dozen settlements were on hold that could award the state millions of dollars.
The budget committee's oversight authority is subject to a challenge in the Wisconsin Supreme Court, which issue a ruling by next summer.
Position vacancies
In a move to reduce the need for new state positions in state government, the budget committee's co-chairs, Rep. John Nygren, R-Marinette; and Sen. Alberta Darling, R-River Hills; told the Evers administration on Thursday they wouldn't approve further requests from state agencies to create new positions unless they offset those new positions by addressing current position vacancies.
That could mean abolishing vacant positions, transferring positions or using the vacant positions to fill their needs.
"This committee will be the check on wasteful spending that the Governor has shown himself to be incapable of," Darling and Nygren told Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan.
According to a memo from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau, about 634 executive agency positions have been sitting vacant for more than a year.
Hiawatha Line
Budget committee members on Thursday approved a request from the Department of Transportation to use more than $13 million in state-supported borrowing and segregated transportation funding to match a federal grant to purchase nine new train cars for the Milwaukee-Chicago Hiawatha line.
The DOT anticipates the new cars will replace aging Amtrak-owned cars on the line, improving service and increasing the total number of passenger seats by as much as 67 per train.
Under the grant, the the Federal Railroad Administration would provide nearly $26 million and the state would provide about $13 million for a total cost of about $39 million.