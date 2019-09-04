The Legislature's budget committee on Wednesday approved $200,000 in mental health funding for farmers shouldering the burden of some of the most challenging economic conditions in years.
The unanimous approval from the committee comes as Wisconsin farmers are facing the highest bankruptcy rate in the nation and possibly experiencing a surge in suicides.
The committee approved $100,000 to be released annually for two years. The funding was set aside in the state budget and requires committee approval for its release. Committee members also unanimously approved $100,000 in one-time funding to be used for suicide prevention programs.
Each year, $50,000 will go toward workshops on stress management, coping and grieving, financial planning, farm succession planning and other services through the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection's Farm Center.
Another $25,000 will go toward counseling vouchers, providing about 250 to farmers annually. The remaining $25,000 will be directed to DATCP to coordinate with mental health providers and nonprofits to educate providers on the challenges facing farmers.
Committee members of both parties approved release of the funding despite a dispute earlier this summer between Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, and Agriculture Secretary Brad Pfaff, a Democrat, over comments Pfaff made about farmer mental health.
Fitzgerald had slammed Pfaff for making "offensive and unproductive" comments when he criticized the budget committee for failing to immediately release the funding for vouchers.
"As of today, DATCP has funding to provide just five more counseling vouchers to farmers in need of mental health care," Pfaff had said. "If the Joint Finance Committee doesn’t want to move this funding forward immediately, then they have a choice to make: which five farmers will (get mental health care)?"
Budget committee Republicans on Wednesday accused Pfaff of playing politics with farmer mental health, arguing the committee could have used its general operations funding to meet immediate need.
As of mid-August, funding was available for about 10 farmer vouchers. Republicans said they didn't immediately release funding because they wanted to ensure the funding was targeted appropriately.
Farmers over the past several years have suffered from a slump in milk prices. Their struggles have only been compounded after President Trump entered the U.S. into a global trade war by imposing tariffs on steel and aluminum, prompting retaliatory tariffs on American cheese, among other things.