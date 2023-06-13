The Legislature's GOP-controlled finance committee on Tuesday approved increasing K-12 education spending by $1 billion, $1.6 billion less than what Democratic Gov. Tony Evers requested in his budget.

The increase will go toward funding both public schools, which Evers prioritized, and the state's voucher programs, which Evers had originally sought to limit in his budget despite Republican calls to dramatically expand it.

Many of the education provisions the budget committee approved Tuesday along party lines were first announced last week as part of a deal between Republican legislative leaders and Evers on a separate bill to increase local aid to communities across Wisconsin. Republicans have for months said they would increase spending on public schools if Evers agreed to spend more on the state's voucher programs.

Education increases

As part of the overall education boost, the Joint Finance Committee approved spending $107 million to cover 33.3% of school districts' special education costs, a slight increase from the current 30% but far less than the 60% Evers requested.

"Not increasing special education reimbursement to the rate that school districts across the state need, in my opinion, is the single clearest example of whether this is a successful budget for education or not," Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee, said.

The committee approved spending $30 million on grants to school districts to provide mental health services to students. It also approved spending $115 million to increase funding to the state's private school voucher programs.

Additionally, it set aside $50 million to improve reading outcomes for K-12 students, an amount Republicans requested for a separate reading proposal, though the budget doesn't clarify exactly how the money will be implemented.

Just 37% percent of third- through eighth-grade students who took the Forward Exam in 2021-22 scored proficient or advanced in English and language arts, a minor improvement from the year before.