Budget committee advances Republican bill to upgrade unemployment insurance system

The plan by Republicans, which doesn't provide any funding, would require the DWD to solicit bids within a month from contractors to upgrade the system, and would further require the upgrade project to commence by June 30, which could be extended by the GOP-controlled Joint Committee on Finance.

The bill would allow the DWD to eventually request funding for the project from the budget committee, but it would first require DWD to seek and exhaust any federal funding available for the project. It would also allow for DWD to finance the project through a master lease.

The bill includes a number of other provisions, including waiving the state's one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits until March 14, 2021, for claims that began after Mar. 12, 2020, and before Feb 7, 2021. The waiting period had been waived until Feb. 7.

The bill introduced Wednesday would also provide for unrelated business liability protections from lawsuits related to exposure to COVID-19 while on the grounds of the business, something that was included in a Republican COVID-19 response package that Evers vetoed. Evers had voiced support for that provision, but objected to other measures included in the COVID-19 bill.

Evers' office did not respond to a request for comment on whether he supports the unemployment bill.