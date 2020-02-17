Budget committee advances GOP income tax cut bill

The state Legislature's budget committee on Monday approved a Republican income tax bill that would reduce the average's taxpayer's bill by about $106, bucking Gov. Tony Evers' plan to spend the state's surplus tax revenue to increase education funding and lower property taxes.
Republicans who control the 16-member Joint Finance Committee instead voted 10-4 to pass a $250 million plan to reduce income taxes as part of a proposal to spend some of the $452 million in unanticipated state tax revenue Wisconsin is set to receive. All Democrats voted against the measure. The Republican plan also includes a nearly $45 million cut to personal property taxes paid by businesses and another $100 million toward paying down state debt. The bill still needs to be taken up by the full Assembly and Senate.
But with Evers so far withholding his support, Wisconsin taxpayers may not end up receiving any tax breaks this year, at least in part because the GOP plan does not include any increased funding for education, which Evers called for earlier this month. Democrats on the budget committee slammed Republicans for rushing the bill and not prioritizing education funding, especially for mental health.
"We have to put our money into education," said Rep. Evan Goyke, D-Milwaukee.
Republicans brushed off those complaints, saying their plan would help grow the economy and reduce the burden on individual taxpayers and small businesses.
"I'd call this whole package the economic stimulus package of 2020," said Rep. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown.
Republicans in the Assembly and Senate have little time to pass the bill, with the Assembly's last session of the year scheduled for Thursday and the Senate's last meeting anticipated for March. While Evers hasn't yet said whether he'll veto the bill, it may be unlikely he'd support it. Last week, Evers spokeswoman Britt Cudaback declined to say whether Evers would sign the GOP bill if it reached his desk, although she criticized it for failing to include education funding.
Evers wanted to use $250 million of extra tax revenue to commit the state to two-thirds funding of K-12 public schools and direct more money to school-based mental health and special education aid, which includes $10 million in sparsity aid. The plan would also include $130 million aimed at reducing property taxes through the equalization aid formula.
The proposal, which has almost no chance of passing the Legislature, includes a $79 million investment in special-education aid and $19 million for school mental health services.
Republicans, gearing up for a fraught election year, have gone a different direction with their plan, which would provide a tax cut for about 64% of income tax filers, or about 2 million people.
Single filers would see an average tax cut of $106. The average tax cut for married couples would be $145 while the average cut for all other filers would be about $81.
Individuals earning more than about $120,000 and married couples earning more than about $144,000 would not be eligible for the tax cut.
The income tax cut would cost nearly $250 million in 2020-21 and a little over $224 million in 2021-22, according to estimates from the nonpartisan Legislative Fiscal Bureau.
If lawmakers and Evers can't agree on a way to spend the money, it will be transferred to the state's general fund but won't be used.
Agriculture bill
Republicans on the budget committee were also preparing to approve legislation that would institute a three-year, $27 million annual tax credit for farmers as well as an estimated $9 million in annual health insurance deductions for sole proprietors such as farmers.
Farmers would be able to apply the tax credit to up to 66% of property taxes on buildings “exclusively used for farming.” The credit would be capped at $7,500, and claimants would have to make at least $35,000 in annual farm income to be eligible for the credit.
Farmers already pay virtually nothing in income taxes because of an agriculture and manufacturing tax credit Republicans created in 2011.
The Republican plan is far larger than the $8.5 million agriculture proposal Evers put forward earlier this year.
Homelessness funding
Budget committee lawmakers unanimously approve the release of $500,000 annually from the state budget to the Department of Administration to provide grants to local governments and other organizations for homeless shelter operations, renovations or expansions. Other homelessness initiatives with funding set aside in the state budget have yet to be approved by the state Senate.