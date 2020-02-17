Budget committee advances GOP income tax cut bill

"I'd call this whole package the economic stimulus package of 2020," said Rep. Dan Knodl, R-Germantown.

Republicans in the Assembly and Senate have little time to pass the bill, with the Assembly's last session of the year scheduled for Thursday and the Senate's last meeting anticipated for March. While Evers hasn't yet said whether he'll veto the bill, it may be unlikely he'd support it. Last week, Evers spokeswoman Britt Cudaback declined to say whether Evers would sign the GOP bill if it reached his desk, although she criticized it for failing to include education funding.

Evers wanted to use $250 million of extra tax revenue to commit the state to two-thirds funding of K-12 public schools and direct more money to school-based mental health and special education aid, which includes $10 million in sparsity aid. The plan would also include $130 million aimed at reducing property taxes through the equalization aid formula.

The proposal, which has almost no chance of passing the Legislature, includes a $79 million investment in special-education aid and $19 million for school mental health services.

Republicans, gearing up for a fraught election year, have gone a different direction with their plan, which would provide a tax cut for about 64% of income tax filers, or about 2 million people.

