Budget committee advances bill creating human resources office, has some open records advocates concerned

"This sure sounds to me like these records would be harder to get, and I suspect that this language might lead to that, even if it isn't the intent," said Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council president Bill Lueders. "Lawmakers and their staffs ought to be subject to more transparency and accountability, not less."

Lueders said the bill should be clarified so that any effect on the public's ability to access records is known.

Several media organizations, including the Wisconsin State Journal, Associated Press and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel sued to obtain the records detailing Gruszynski's harassment incident.

Former Assembly chief clerk Patrick Fuller denied the requests, arguing the Legislature treats internal employee complaints with strict confidentiality and that those concerns outweigh the public's right to access information.

The lawsuit alleges Assembly Chief Clerk Patrick Fuller and the state Assembly violated Wisconsin’s open records law by denying requests for records related to the investigation of a sexual harassment complaint against Gruszynski. The lawsuit states there was no valid basis for the denial of the records.

Months later, in August 2020, the Legislature released the records a day after Gruszynski lost his seat in a primary.