Budget committee advances bill creating human resources office, has some open records advocates concerned

The state's budget committee on Wednesday unanimously voted to advance legislation that would create a new legislative human resources office but has some open records advocates concerned.
The Joint Finance Committee unanimously approved the bill, which would establish a nonpartisan human resources office with a director appointed by and reporting to the Joint Committee on Legislative Organization, which Republicans control.
During their meeting Wednesday, lawmakers didn't explain why the bill is necessary.
The office would be tasked with providing human resources services to the Legislature, and also with establishing a formal complaint process to review and investigate allegations of harassment, discrimination, retaliation, violence or bullying by legislators or legislative or service agency staff.
Several Wisconsin legislators in recent history have been accused of sexual misconduct, including former Rep. Staush Gruszynski, D-Green Bay.
Open records advocates, however, are concerned specific language in the bill regarding confidentiality could be used to shield investigatory records from public access.
The bill specifically states the proposed human resources office should "at all times observe the confidential nature of records, requests, advice, complaints, reviews, investigations, disciplinary actions, and other information in its possession relating to human resources matters."
"This sure sounds to me like these records would be harder to get, and I suspect that this language might lead to that, even if it isn't the intent," said Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council president Bill Lueders. "Lawmakers and their staffs ought to be subject to more transparency and accountability, not less."
Lueders said the bill should be clarified so that any effect on the public's ability to access records is known.
Several media organizations, including the Wisconsin State Journal, Associated Press and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel sued to obtain the records detailing Gruszynski's harassment incident.
Former Assembly chief clerk Patrick Fuller denied the requests, arguing the Legislature treats internal employee complaints with strict confidentiality and that those concerns outweigh the public's right to access information.
The lawsuit alleges Assembly Chief Clerk Patrick Fuller and the state Assembly violated Wisconsin’s open records law by denying requests for records related to the investigation of a sexual harassment complaint against Gruszynski. The lawsuit states there was no valid basis for the denial of the records.
Months later, in August 2020, the Legislature released the records a day after Gruszynski lost his seat in a primary.
The lawsuit is still pending in circuit court, where it is challenging redactions in the released records and arguing that the court should also rule on the legality of the custodian's initial denial.
SOS gets hot and cold with oven and fridge fixes
Read up on how SOS helps apply some pressure in the cause of functioning appliances.
"I have heard nothing back nor have I called anymore to follow up on my end, as I’m beyond frustrated and at my wits' end."
With an assist from SOS and quick action on the part of two retailers, both women are getting what they want.
Plus, she said, the thing wouldn't give her cubes, only crushed.
"USA Today will pay for what you put her through," intones Woodrow lead singer Connor Brennan.
"I was told the stains are cosmetic and that Whirlpool would send a me a free cleaning kit! This is not acceptable!"
She was miffed to discover that the self-cleaning feature isn't.
"We made headway, but this is a problem everyone is having," she said.
Mary contends Gene flubbed the fridge's settings; Gene said Nick's repairs largely consisted of unplugging the fridge and plugging it back in.
"The temperature inside went to about 60 degrees and all our food spoiled: bacon, leftover pizza, lettuce, milk, eggs, four salad dressings ... ."
"But apparently because I did not look at the back of my refrigerator on a daily basis — because who does? — they could do nothing for me," said Michele Bethke.
"There were several afternoons where I just sat down and cried."
The back-order list was so long that by May, Roman gave up on the part ever coming in and purchased a new refrigerator.