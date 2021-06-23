 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Budget committee advances bill creating human resources office, has some open records advocates concerned
0 Comments
topical alert top story

Budget committee advances bill creating human resources office, has some open records advocates concerned

  • 0
State Capitol

The state's budget committee on Wednesday unanimously voted to advance legislation that would create a new legislative human resources office but has some open records advocates concerned.

The Joint Finance Committee unanimously approved the bill, which would establish a nonpartisan human resources office with a director appointed by and reporting to the Joint Committee on Legislative Organization, which Republicans control. 

During their meeting Wednesday, lawmakers didn't explain why the bill is necessary.

Madison's Steve Stricker was thrilled with the success of the American Family Insurance Championship at University Ridge Golf Course after the PGA Tour Champions event returned from a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The office would be tasked with providing human resources services to the Legislature, and also with establishing a formal complaint process to review and investigate allegations of harassment, discrimination, retaliation, violence or bullying by legislators or legislative or service agency staff.

Several Wisconsin legislators in recent history have been accused of sexual misconduct, including former Rep. Staush Gruszynski, D-Green Bay. 

Open records advocates, however, are concerned specific language in the bill regarding confidentiality could be used to shield investigatory records from public access. 

The bill specifically states the proposed human resources office should "at all times observe the confidential nature of records, requests, advice, complaints, reviews, investigations, disciplinary actions, and other information in its possession relating to human resources matters."

"This sure sounds to me like these records would be harder to get, and I suspect that this language might lead to that, even if it isn't the intent," said Wisconsin Freedom of Information Council president Bill Lueders. "Lawmakers and their staffs ought to be subject to more transparency and accountability, not less."

Lueders said the bill should be clarified so that any effect on the public's ability to access records is known. 

Several media organizations, including the Wisconsin State Journal, Associated Press and Milwaukee Journal Sentinel sued to obtain the records detailing Gruszynski's harassment incident.

Former Assembly chief clerk Patrick Fuller denied the requests, arguing the Legislature treats internal employee complaints with strict confidentiality and that those concerns outweigh the public's right to access information.

The lawsuit alleges Assembly Chief Clerk Patrick Fuller and the state Assembly violated Wisconsin’s open records law by denying requests for records related to the investigation of a sexual harassment complaint against Gruszynski. The lawsuit states there was no valid basis for the denial of the records.

Months later, in August 2020, the Legislature released the records a day after Gruszynski lost his seat in a primary. 

The lawsuit is still pending in circuit court, where it is challenging redactions in the released records and arguing that the court should also rule on the legality of the custodian's initial denial.

SOS gets hot and cold with oven and fridge fixes

Read up on how SOS helps apply some pressure in the cause of functioning appliances.

SOS: Refund finally promised for defective stove
Just Ask Us

SOS: Refund finally promised for defective stove

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"I have heard nothing back nor have I called anymore to follow up on my end, as I’m beyond frustrated and at my wits' end."

SOS: One oven hood returned, one oven installation fee refunded
Just Ask Us

SOS: One oven hood returned, one oven installation fee refunded

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

With an assist from SOS and quick action on the part of two retailers, both women are getting what they want.

SOS: Samsung refrigerator refund — doubled, not cubed
Just Ask Us

SOS: Samsung refrigerator refund — doubled, not cubed

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Plus, she said, the thing wouldn't give her cubes, only crushed.

SOS: Bill collector called off in wake of failed washing machine repair
Just Ask Us

SOS: Bill collector called off in wake of failed washing machine repair

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"USA Today will pay for what you put her through," intones Woodrow lead singer Connor Brennan.

SOS: Whirlpool promises 'buybacks' of self-cleaning ovens that don't
Just Ask Us

SOS: Whirlpool promises 'buybacks' of self-cleaning ovens that don't

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"I was told the stains are cosmetic and that Whirlpool would send a me a free cleaning kit! This is not acceptable!"

SOS: Self-cleaning oven wasn't, so Madison woman promised refund
Just Ask Us

SOS: Self-cleaning oven wasn't, so Madison woman promised refund

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

She was miffed to discover that the self-cleaning feature isn't.

SOS: Life's not so good with refrigerator that won't stay cold
Just Ask Us
alert

SOS: Life's not so good with refrigerator that won't stay cold

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"We made headway, but this is a problem everyone is having," she said.

SOS: Lodi man expecting refund for allegedly faulty fridge
Just Ask Us
alert

SOS: Lodi man expecting refund for allegedly faulty fridge

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

Mary contends Gene flubbed the fridge's settings; Gene said Nick's repairs largely consisted of unplugging the fridge and plugging it back in.

SOS: Replacement promised for fridge that couldn't maintain stable temperature
Just Ask Us

SOS: Replacement promised for fridge that couldn't maintain stable temperature

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"The temperature inside went to about 60 degrees and all our food spoiled: bacon, leftover pizza, lettuce, milk, eggs, four salad dressings ... ."

SOS: Holey spoilage! Verona couple gets new refrigerator
Just Ask Us

SOS: Holey spoilage! Verona couple gets new refrigerator

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"But apparently because I did not look at the back of my refrigerator on a daily basis — because who does? — they could do nothing for me," said Michele Bethke.

SOS: Cold cash to replace warm fridge
Just Ask Us

SOS: Cold cash to replace warm fridge

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

"There were several afternoons where I just sat down and cried."

SOS: Having given up on fridge fix, woman waits for refund from ex-mayor
Just Ask Us

SOS: Having given up on fridge fix, woman waits for refund from ex-mayor

  • Chris Rickert | Wisconsin State Journal
  • 0

The back-order list was so long that by May, Roman gave up on the part ever coming in and purchased a new refrigerator.

0 Comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics