 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Budget committee advances $540 million plan to cut taxes
0 comments
topical alert top story

Budget committee advances $540 million plan to cut taxes

{{featured_button_text}}
Capitol building

The entrance to the Wisconsin Supreme Court chambers in the state Capitol. 

 Capital Newspapers archives

The Legislature's Republican-controlled budget committee on Wednesday advanced a bill that, if passed, would reduce taxes by $540 million, mainly by allowing people who received Paycheck Protection Program loans from the federal government to deduct related purchases on their 2020 state taxes. 

The Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), formed under the CARES Act last year, awarded forgivable tax-free loans to businesses facing financial losses during the COVID-19 pandemic. Because that money was not taxed as income, the Internal Revenue Service determined expenditures paid with those funds are not tax deductible under current federal and state laws.

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Congress last month passed a law on the federal level overriding the IRS’ decision and allowing businesses to deduct payments made with PPP funds, but Wisconsin has not yet made that change at the state level. Because that legislation has not been passed in the state, the Department of Revenue is following the IRS determination that expenditures paid with PPP cannot be deducted.

That could change if the state adopts the changes attached to Assembly Bill 2 that the Joint Finance Committee approved Wednesday. The changes would bring state tax law in line with the federal tax code in a number of areas, mostly significantly by allowing people who received PPP loans to deduct related purchases. 

Taken by itself, that portion of the bill would reduce taxes by $419 million total through the 2022-23 fiscal year. The Joint Finance Committee approved the bill by an 11-4 vote, with three Democrats and one Republican opposed. 

If passed by the full Assembly and Senate, the bill could face an uncertain future if it reaches Gov. Tony Evers' desk. In a statement, Evers said he wants relief for a broader subset of businesses, including those that received state assistance during the pandemic — not just those who received federal aid.

"We should be helping all small businesses, regardless of whether they received assistance from the state or the federal government," Evers said. "But as has been the case all along, I will keep doing everything I can to help and support our small businesses and families as they recover and bounce back from this pandemic."

Budget committee Democrats who were opposed to the bill criticized the PPP tax deduction for benefiting only a small subset of relief recipients. 

Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca previously said about 75% of the tax reductions under the PPP deduction would benefit just 14% of the businesses that received PPP. 

Joint Finance Committee co-chairman Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, praised the bill for simplifying Wisconsin's tax code. 

This story will be updated.

See the whole series: The Great Divide: 10 years since Act 10

A decade later, the Wisconsin State Journal looks back at the historic debate and protests over the controversial anti-union law known as Act 10.

0 comments

Tags

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics