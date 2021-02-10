Budget committee advances $540 million plan to cut taxes

Congress last month passed a law on the federal level overriding the IRS’ decision and allowing businesses to deduct payments made with PPP funds, but Wisconsin has not yet made that change at the state level. Because that legislation has not been passed in the state, the Department of Revenue is following the IRS determination that expenditures paid with PPP cannot be deducted.

That could change if the state adopts the changes attached to Assembly Bill 2 that the Joint Finance Committee approved Wednesday. The changes would bring state tax law in line with the federal tax code in a number of areas, mostly significantly by allowing people who received PPP loans to deduct related purchases.

Taken by itself, that portion of the bill would reduce taxes by $419 million total through the 2022-23 fiscal year. The Joint Finance Committee approved the bill by an 11-4 vote, with three Democrats and one Republican opposed.

If passed by the full Assembly and Senate, the bill could face an uncertain future if it reaches Gov. Tony Evers' desk. In a statement, Evers said he wants relief for a broader subset of businesses, including those that received state assistance during the pandemic — not just those who received federal aid.

"We should be helping all small businesses, regardless of whether they received assistance from the state or the federal government," Evers said. "But as has been the case all along, I will keep doing everything I can to help and support our small businesses and families as they recover and bounce back from this pandemic."

Budget committee Democrats who were opposed to the bill criticized the PPP tax deduction for benefiting only a small subset of relief recipients.

Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca previously said about 75% of the tax reductions under the PPP deduction would benefit just 14% of the businesses that received PPP.

Joint Finance Committee co-chairman Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, praised the bill for simplifying Wisconsin's tax code.

