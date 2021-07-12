BRT: Mayor announces smaller, more transparent shelters for State Street stations

Plans call for two stations on Capitol Square and two on State Street and another 30 or so on the initial route running from East Towne to West Towne.

Capitol Square and State Street were identified in 2013 as part of BRT's initial 15-mile route and reaffirmed many times with public input, city transportation director Tom Lynch said.

BRT, the city's biggest transit upgrade in 20 years, will run only on the 100, 200 and 300 blocks of the street, combining 10 bus stops into two and resulting in half the traffic the street saw in 2019, and many of the new buses will be quieter, cleaner electric models, according to the city.

Although it would affect some sidewalk seating and trees, the BRT would not interfere with sidewalk cafes and street vending areas, Lynch said, and the 6 a.m. to midnight service would offer a transportation alternative to people going to shows or dinner or working late shifts.

In March 2020, the City Council and Greater Madison Area Metropolitan Planning Organization approved a preferred alternative route that includes BRT buses running on State Street from Gorham Street to Capitol Square, though some opponents later said they understood that was only an initial concept to help with federal funding.