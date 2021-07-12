BRT: Mayor announces smaller, more transparent shelters for State Street stations

Under pressure from Downtown merchants, the city of Madison is proposing smaller, less obtrusive bus stations for State Street.
Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway reiterated her administration’s commitment Monday to using the iconic pedestrian thoroughfare for the planned bus rapid transit, or BRT, a high-frequency, high-capacity, limited-stop service that would run 60-foot-long buses on city streets and dedicated lanes with special stations.
But in a concession to business owners, the mayor unveiled new designs for the two proposed State Street stations that feature shorter platforms and shelters similar in size to those on the street now. The new proposed shelters are designed to be more transparent, giving users and pedestrians better views of storefronts.
Rhodes-Conway said State Street is “critical” to the BRT system, which will bring more customers to those businesses.
Earlier this month, the city's Central Business Improvement District, or BID, which represents more than 270 properties and 500 first-floor businesses, voiced support for the $160 million first phase of BRT but strong opposition to running the buses and placing the stations on State Street.
Running the route on State Street will set the future of the street for at least the next 50 years, making it harder to create an alternative vision to ensure the area remains an active, vibrant place for all, the group wrote in a letter to city officials.
Plans call for two stations on Capitol Square and two on State Street and another 30 or so on the initial route running from East Towne to West Towne.
Capitol Square and State Street were identified in 2013 as part of BRT's initial 15-mile route and reaffirmed many times with public input, city transportation director Tom Lynch said.
BRT, the city's biggest transit upgrade in 20 years, will run only on the 100, 200 and 300 blocks of the street, combining 10 bus stops into two and resulting in half the traffic the street saw in 2019, and many of the new buses will be quieter, cleaner electric models, according to the city.
Although it would affect some sidewalk seating and trees, the BRT would not interfere with sidewalk cafes and street vending areas, Lynch said, and the 6 a.m. to midnight service would offer a transportation alternative to people going to shows or dinner or working late shifts.
In March 2020, the City Council and Greater Madison Area Metropolitan Planning Organization approved a preferred alternative route that includes BRT buses running on State Street from Gorham Street to Capitol Square, though some opponents later said they understood that was only an initial concept to help with federal funding.
City officials say alternate routes would be impractical and that changing the route could delay the project, which is scheduled for construction next year and is expected to begin operation in 2024.