Brownfield or nature preserve? Hartmeyer property at heart of Oscar Mayer plan debate

Part crumbling parking lot, part reedy marsh, a vacant lot just east of the former Oscar Mayer plant has become a point of contention that threatens to derail a $300 million plan to redevelop the industrial site.

The redevelopment plan calls for rezoning roughly half the plot for residential use, which it estimates could support nearly 400 housing units. But neighborhood and environmental groups want more — if not all — of the land preserved as urban greenspace.

The 31-acre tract, known as the Hartmeyer property, was leased for years by Oscar Mayer and its successors and has been contaminated by at least two fuel oil spills and the storage of coal, according to state Department of Natural Resources records.

But in the years since Oscar Mayer shut off its wells, water has reclaimed low-lying areas where invasive cattails and reed canary grass are thriving not far from a stand of old growth oaks.

Paul Noeldner, who founded and leads a group called Friends of the Hartmeyer Natural Area, said he’s counted nearly 60 species of birds on the land over the past seven years.

“There are sandhill cranes that come here every year and raise colts,” said Beth Sluys, a member of the Hartmeyer friends group. “Turtles, wood ducks.”