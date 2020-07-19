You are the owner of this article.
Brownfield or nature preserve? Hartmeyer property at heart of Oscar Mayer plan debate

Hartmeyer Natural Area

Paul Noeldner looks for wildlife at a 31-acre tract known as the Hartmeyer Natural Area near the former Oscar Mayer plant.

 RUTHIE HAUGE

Part crumbling parking lot, part reedy marsh, a vacant lot just east of the former Oscar Mayer plant has become a point of contention that threatens to derail a $300 million plan to redevelop the industrial site.

The redevelopment plan calls for rezoning roughly half the plot for residential use, which it estimates could support nearly 400 housing units. But neighborhood and environmental groups want more — if not all — of the land preserved as urban greenspace.

The 31-acre tract, known as the Hartmeyer property, was leased for years by Oscar Mayer and its successors and has been contaminated by at least two fuel oil spills and the storage of coal, according to state Department of Natural Resources records.

But in the years since Oscar Mayer shut off its wells, water has reclaimed low-lying areas where invasive cattails and reed canary grass are thriving not far from a stand of old growth oaks.

Paul Noeldner, who founded and leads a group called Friends of the Hartmeyer Natural Area, said he’s counted nearly 60 species of birds on the land over the past seven years.

“There are sandhill cranes that come here every year and raise colts,” said Beth Sluys, a member of the Hartmeyer friends group. “Turtles, wood ducks.”

Hartmeyer Natural Area

Naturalists Paul Noeldner and Jim Wehn point out birds and dragonflies at the Hartmeyer Natural Area on June 29.

City planning staff say expanding the greenspace beyond the proposed 14 acres, about half of which are wetlands, would jeopardize core elements of the overall Oscar Mayer plan and have questioned the value of the degraded wetlands.

But invasive species can easily be removed, and the site is worth preserving, Noeldner said. “Even without restoration this is a huge ... wildlife refugia that will largely collapse if we develop it.”

Sluys envisions the land as a sort of “Central Park” for the North Side.

“This is how we would like to see it — as a natural park for all of Madison,” she said. “It could be a gateway to all other greenspace in the city.”

