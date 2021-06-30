Broadband task force says more money, better data needed to increase internet access

A task force appointed by Gov. Tony Evers says more funding, better data and streamlined permitting are needed to meet the goal of giving all homes and businesses access to high-speed internet by 2025.

Established in July 2020, the Governor’s Task Force on Broadband delivered a report Wednesday urging lawmakers to address broadband access, saying it has emerged over the past year as “one of the clear-cut issues to solve for personal, community, and economic prosperity in the coming decades.”

“The COVID-19 pandemic has amplified the evidence that, without broadband, our families, businesses, and schools in both rural and urban communities cannot reach their full potential,” task force chair Brittany Beyer said in a prepared statement.

The report echoes findings of a recent UW Extension study that linked broadband access to better health, education and prosperity.