Bristol residents decry strip club violence while owners blame 'unwanted' guests for problems

“You’ve got to be real careful, because it’s refusing service to certain people and stuff like that and just basically locking your door when a group comes in that we don’t want there,” he said. “It’s a touchy deal.”

Complaint planned

Some of the most vocal opposition came from the town attorney, Mark Hazelbaker.

“The club has a right to try to do business, the club has the right to try to exist,” he said. “But the club does not have the right to expect everybody else to turn over heaven and hell to make it possible for them to continue to allow people to dance naked on a bar.”

Saying he couldn’t be objective in the matter, Hazelbaker asked the three-man Town Board to release him from providing legal guidance to the town in a possible license revocation matter.

Instead, Hazelbaker said he plans to represent town residents interested in filing a formal complaint against the club. Shortly after the meeting ended, a group of residents were already lining up to sign onto a potential complaint.

The Town Board agreed to take up the matter again Thursday evening.