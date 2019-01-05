For the sixth year, Cap Times reporters asked several Madisonians to share their "bright ideas" for the new year. We will publish the 2019 edition of Bright Ideas throughout the week and in print on Jan. 2.
My mom always told me not to get any bright ideas. Take that, mom!
My number one ask for our mayor-to-be is that she or he will work on convenient, affordable public transit. It addresses so many important issues: equity, the environment, traffic congestion, safety and quality of life. I’d love to see a city-wide exercise that highlights just how inconvenient our public transit currently is.
What if we had an annual Bus to Work Day, where city employers agree that everyone can leave at the same time they normally would for work and we’ll just see when they get there? Even hospitals. “Sorry, you’ll just have to wait to have your baby!” Of course I’m joking about that part, but seriously. We need to fix public transit so it becomes a better option than driving. The amount of needless driving in this town is ridiculous. I’m as guilty as anyone. We could really become a world-class city if we address this one now, before it's too late.
Here’s a bonus idea: we should allow pets on some of the buses. Do you know how many Madison residents own pets? Neither do I, but it’s a lot. They need to go to the vet. How do you do that if you don’t have a car? Don’t tell me it’s impossible because of allergies. They do it in Europe!