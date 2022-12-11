Brian Schimming elected Republican Party of Wisconsin chairman

Political strategist and activist Brian Schimming has been unanimously elected as the new chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin, the party said.
At its executive committee meeting Saturday in Stevens Point, the Republican Party of Wisconsin also elected Gerard Randall, vice chairman; Kathy Kiernan, second vice-chairwoman; Tyler August, secretary; Brian Westrate, treasurer; and Will Martin, member at large.
Schimming will assume the position immediately. He has 30 years of experience in grassroots organizing throughout Wisconsin and has been involved in multiple Republican campaigns, most recently U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson’s successful reelection bid in November. He also served for several years in state government.
“Brian Schimming is the right person at the right time to lead the Republican Party of Wisconsin,” said Johnson, R-Oshkosh, in a statement. “Nobody knows the people of this state and the political landscape better.”
People are also reading…
“It has been an honor working tirelessly with activists throughout Wisconsin all these years,” Schimming said in a statement. “And now I look forward to working side by side with the thousands of grassroots leaders in this state to win Wisconsin for the Republican presidential candidate and elect a conservative to the state Supreme Court. There’s not a moment to waste.”
Schimming succeeds Paul Farrow.
Dissolving the town of Madison
Twenty years after getting final approval for the plan, the Town of Madison is dissolving.
Spending up 6%; city's bill on average home to increase by $110.97 to $2,899.30 next year.
A new trash and recycling schedule will begin on Monday for nearly 9,000 West Side homes, the Madison Streets Division said this week.
The municipalities have long been planning for the change, which will involve about 6,236 residents and 502 acres with an assessed value of $469 million on Oct. 31, 2022.
Several council members could face each other in spring 2023, while other districts won't have incumbents in the next election under a map adopted Tuesday.
The city may lease the town of Madison's fire station on Fish Hatchery Road rent free for up to two years to continue fire and EMS services while it renovates and expands its own fire station nearby on West Badger Road.
The Madison mayor’s proposal relies on federal American Rescue Plan funding and would bring the smallest increase in property taxes since 2003.
"This isn't the normal way of doing this," said Dan Rolfs, the city's community development project manager. "But this isn't a normal situation."
A major overhaul of the Alliant Energy Center that would upgrade current facilities and introduce new, private development has moved another s…
Leaders from the cities had discussions Monday and Wednesday on accelerating the town's absorption, now scheduled under a three-way agreement for Oct. 31, 2022, as well as changes to the final boundaries and fiscal matters.
The discussions follow unsuccessful attempts by the cities over the past two years to accelerate the town's demise.
Moving dissolution of the town of Madison up from 2022 could help Madison and Fitchburg address problems in the town's economically disadvantaged areas and could expedite redevelopment of the Alliant Energy Center.