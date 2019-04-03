Brian Hagedorn calls win 'historic' victory, says he's prepared for possible recount

Wisconsin Appeals Court Judge Brian Hagedorn called his likely victory to the state Supreme Court a "historic" win and said he was confident his slim lead in the race is insurmountable.
"There is no precedent for somebody being outspent in some respects the way I was in this race, but there is now," Hagedorn said. "We made history. We made history in a significant way. Our margin of victory looks to be insurmountable."
Hagedorn's comments at Waukesha's Ingleside Hotel Wednesday morning come as he maintains a razor-sharp 5,911 vote lead over his opponent, Wisconsin Chief Appeals Court Judge Lisa Neubauer. A total of 1.2 million votes were cast, meaning he won with a 0.49 percent margin, close enough for Neubauer to request a recount but she would have to pay for it.
The Neubauer campaign's website Wednesday was soliciting donations and volunteers in the case of a recount "to make sure every vote counts."
The Neubauer campaign late Tuesday night said a recount is likely, but it has not yet announced it intends to request one. Recounts represent a significant cost for campaigns. The last Supreme Court recount in the 2011 race between liberal-backed JoAnne Kloppenburg and conservative-backed Justice David Prosser cost more than $500,000.
In that race, Kloppenburg held a 200-vote lead on election night based on preliminary results tabulated by the Associated Press. But after Waukesha County announced it had failed to include votes from the city of Brookfield, Prosser ended up with a more than 7,000-vote advantage in the official statewide canvass. The recount adjusted that margin by only a few hundred votes.
Hagedorn said he's prepared financially and legally for a recount, though his campaign would not be expected to foot the bill if his campaign is not the requester.
"It looks like the lead is quite large, and that a recount would not make a whole lot of sense," Hagedorn told reporters. "If that's what Judge Neubauer decides to do, we are certainly more than ready for that."
Due to Hagedorn's slim lead, the Associated Press has not yet declared a winner. Hagedorn said Neubauer has not yet called him to concede the race.
Hagedorn's likely victory in the race means the state Supreme Court will maintain its conservative majority after 2020 even if a liberal-backed Justice wins election to the court next year. Hagedorn would replace the retiring liberal-backed Justice Shirley Abrahamson for a 10-year term on the court.
Hagedorn, who faced criticism from Neubauer and from outside spending groups for his controversial views on gay marriage and LGBT issues, considered them misleading attacks.
The criticism floated in attack ads and news articles prompted former Gov. Scott Walker to compare the race to the hearings for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh last year.
A California professor had accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her while the two were in high school, an allegation he had vehemently denied.
Hagedorn declined to comment on such a comparison except to say the attacks on him were "misleading and inaccurate."
He said some of the criticism directed at him, which he characterized as attacks on people of faith more generally, contributed to the support he received at the polls.