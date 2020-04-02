Brent Kyzer-McHenry named Alliant Energy Center director

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Brent Kyzer-McHenry has been named the new director of the Alliant Energy Center, Dane County Executive Joe Parisi announced Thursday.

McHenry replaces interim director Sharon Corrigan, the former Dane County Board chairwoman, who was appointed to serve from Jan. 28 through May 15.

McHenry most recently served as the director of marking and communications for the Dane County Regional Airport.

“Brent has an impressive background in convention and exhibition work that will serve Dane County and the Alliant Energy Center incredibly well,” Parisi said in a statement. “We are excited to have Brent take on this position and oversee the future of the Alliant Energy Center campus.”

Prior to his job with the airport, McHenry worked at Sonic Foundry/Sony, GE Medical, Fiskars and The Walt Disney Company.

“I am honored to be selected by the County Executive to lead the Alliant Energy Center,” McHenry said in a statement "I look forward to working closely with the Center team, partners, and stakeholders to continue to grow and develop this important regional destination."

A resolution authorizing the county’s contract with McHenry will be introduced at Thursday night’s County Board meeting. He is expected to start in the position in mid-May.

