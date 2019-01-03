Homeless advocate and former Tenant Resource Center director Brenda Konkel dropped out of the Madison mayoral race Wednesday.
Konkel announced her decision in a Facebook post, calling the decision “soul crushing.”
Candidates had until 5 p.m. Wednesday to file their campaign paperwork for the April election. Six mayoral candidates met the deadline.
Konkel had announced in July her intentions to run . In October, she was fired as the Tenant Resource Center’s executive director, a position she held for more than 20 years.
With time and energy spent appealing the decision of the center’s board to fire her, Konkel said, she couldn’t put together a “viable campaign” for this race.
“There was too much indecision for too long,” Konkel told the Wisconsin State Journal.
Konkel was fired by the board Oct. 26 for alleged financial mismanagement. Konkel has disputed those claims. At a Nov. 26 meeting, the board and Konkel agreed to enter mediation conducted by a volunteer mediator for the center.
That mediation has ended, Konkel said, but the agreement is still being finalized. She said she could not comment further on the mediation.
Konkel said she is not endorsing anyone for mayor at this time. She said she wants a candidate with progressive policies to be elected and to keep promises made during the campaign.
“I hope whoever wins this race will be a really bold leader for the next four years,” Konkel said.
Konkel said she will likely run for another public office in the future.