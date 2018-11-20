Republican Gov. Scott Walker announced Tuesday he has appointed outgoing Attorney General Brad Schimel as a judge on the Waukesha County Circuit Court.
Schimel will replace Judge Patrick Haughney on the court. The appointment comes a day after Schimel officially conceded the attorney general race to Democrat Josh Kaul, who won the vote by about 17,000 votes.
The margin was under the 1 percent threshold required to request a recount, but Schimel's campaign would have had to pay for it.
Statewide recounts in the past have cost upwards of $2 million, according to the Elections Commission.
Walker in a statement announcing the appointment praised Schimel, who has served as attorney general since 2015.
"Brad Schimel has diligently served the State of Wisconsin as attorney general and the citizens of Waukesha County as district attorney. Schimel has shown a commitment to the rule of law and the State of Wisconsin," Walker said.
Kaul, a former federal prosecutor, will be the first Democratic attorney general since 2007, when his late mother Peg Lautenschlager held the post.
Democratic Party chairwoman Martha Laning slammed Schimel's appointment as highly partisan when Wisconsin voters want the judicial system to be independent.
"Even though Wisconsin voters rejected divisive and partisan politicians like Brad Schimel just two weeks ago, Republicans have chosen to ignore the will of voters and put politics before people," Laning said in a statement.