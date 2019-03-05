The chairman of the Republican Party of Wisconsin resigned Tuesday after a disappointing 2018 election where Gov. Scott Walker was defeated and Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin won a second term.
Brad Courtney notified Republican leaders in a letter Tuesday that he was resigning immediately. Courtney had been chairman for eight years. He took over in 2011 after working as an adviser on Walker's first successful gubernatorial run.
Courtney replaced Reince Priebus after Priebus moved on to head the Republican National Committee.
"We were all disappointed by November's election results," Courtney said in his letter. He said U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson, R-Oshkosh, the state party's top elected official, asked him to remain on an interim basis.
The party's executive committee will select a new chairperson.
Walker released a statement praising Courtney's performance, saying he did an "incredible job."
Courtney's departure is the latest move for the party as it rebuilds heading into the 2020 presidential election.
Mark Morgan recently left his position as party executive director to work for the National Republican Senate Committee.
Morgan was replaced by Mark Jefferson, who is returning to a position he previously held from 2007 to 2011, a period during which Republicans took over majority control of the state Legislature, elected Walker as governor and Johnson as U.S. senator and picked up two congressional seats.