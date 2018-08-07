The Dane County Boys & Girls Club is seeking a $200,000 grant from the city of Sun Prairie to help it finance the $1.2 million purchase of a church it hopes to convert into a community center with a daycare, after-school programming, a teen center and other services.
Interim club president and CEO Rod Mitchell said the organization has an "accepted contract" to purchase the Peace Lutheran Church and its associated parsonage in the 200 block of Windsor Street, near the city's downtown. The church is moving operations to its other site on the city's north side.
Mitchell made an initial presentation on the proposed Sun Prairie Family Center to the City Council on July 17 and is scheduled to be before the body again on Aug. 14.
"It would be some time after that before it would be on the City Council's agenda for action," said Mayor Paul Esser.
Mitchell said the club hopes to close on the property Aug. 31. Financing for the purchase and some initial repairs would come in the form of a $450,000 federal grant, a $600,000 loan and the $200,000 from the city.
While mechanical systems in the church are functioning, many are at the end of their serviceable life, Mitchell said, and "pretty much everything in the building needs to be replaced," including the roof.
Mitchell said the family center would serve 175 children per day, with many of them transported from Sun Prairie schools by club vans.
The 2.88-acre church property includes the 18,500-square-foot church built in 1952 and expanded in 1990, and the adjacent 2,218-square-foot parsonage built in 1971. It had been listed for sale for $1.3 million.
City Council president Bill Connors said the grant is not being requested through any specific city program and would be a one-time outlay in the city's budget. The club isn't requesting any money for operations.
Connors said he's generally supportive of the club's work but "I really don't know if it comes down to a vote how the vote (on the grant) would come out."
During the July 17 meeting, Ald. Alan Guyant, 4th District, said his preference was to use existing school buildings to provide services under a "community schools" model. Ald. Steve Stocker, 1st District, contrasted the club's request with Sun Prairie's Sunshine Place, which provides social services but has not asked the city for funding.
In the wake of a July 10 explosion that killed a firefighter and wrecked several downtown buildings, Connors said the city might need to devote money to rebuilding the area, but that won't be a consideration for him in whether to provide money to the club.
"I don't see those two as being linked, personally," he said.
In April, former club president and CEO Michael Johnson said the club's board would not consider the church's purchase unless the city and business community committed to its funding, and he ruled out applying for a loan. Since then, the board has pushed to pursue the Sun Prairie project, Mitchell said.
It would be the club's third community center in Dane County. The others are on Madison's South Side and in Fitchburg near Allied Drive.
Sun Prairie School District students have had access to Boys & Girls Club facilities since spring of last year, and the district advertises some of the club's events.