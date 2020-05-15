Boys and Girls Club to host criminal justice town hall in wake of Ahmaud Arbery death

“We are so excited to host this virtual town hall meeting,” said Tres Hamilton, the CEO of the Coastal Georgia Community Action Authority. “It is important that the youth have a space to voice their concerns regarding racial disparities in their lives and local communities.”

Jasmine Arbery, Ahmaud’s sister, will also be joining the discussion. Arbery is a graduate of Albany State University with a bachelor’s degree in Psychology and is pursuing her master’s degree in clinical mental health counseling.

Michael Johnson is attempting to raise funds for Jasmine Arbery’s school tuition.

It is also possible, although Johnson was unable to confirm, that Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper, will participate in the town hall as well. Cooper has been extremely vocal about her son’s death and has appeared on national shows such as CNN’s Tonight with Don Lemon.

“I am thankful that these young people from both states and around the country are speaking up during these challenging times and we hope through this process youth voices are heard,” Cooper said in a statement.