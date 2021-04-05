Boxing, mixed martial arts programs to reopen after more than a year hiatus caused by COVID-19

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We realize there's a level of flexibility that needs to be in play so we can quickly respond if things don't go as positive as they are right now today," Crim said. "The industry knows this, so we are leading with that. We don't want to put out false hope or create a situation where people are excited and hopeful and then something unexpected happens that they were not aware of."

On Monday, Wisconsin opened up vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 years old or older. More than 1.17 million individuals, or just over 20% of the state's population, have been fully vaccinated, according to the state Department of Health Services.

At the same time, the seven-day average of COVID-19 cases reached 591 on Monday, up from less than 400 in early March.

Current COVID-19-related guidelines include limits on venue capacity based on disease activity levels at the time of the event, temperature checks at venue entrances, social distancing rules and sanitation procedures.