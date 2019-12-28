Border battles: When it comes to clean energy, Minnesota outshines Wisconsin

“It’s pretty clear that Xcel has been responsive to state policy. It’s also to the benefit of Minnesota that they’ve done so,” Olsen said. “It would be great to have such a player here in Wisconsin.”

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Thanks for visiting our newly updated site! Enjoy unlimited articles FREE for a limited time by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Environmental, economic costs

The ELPC report points to some obvious implications of Wisconsin’s reliance on fossil fuels. Coal plants pump toxins like mercury and sulfur dioxide into the environment as well as carbon dioxide, which traps heat in the atmosphere and is the primary cause of global warming.

Olsen argues there are economic costs as well.

Wisconsin, with its strong manufacturing base, actually leads Minnesota in the number of clean energy jobs. But according to the report, many of those jobs are supporting clean energy development in neighboring states, while Wisconsin is missing out on in-state opportunities.

While state statutes prioritize renewable and nuclear energy sources, Olsen said Wisconsin regulators have continued to embrace coal because of an illusion that it’s cheap. He argues that ignores the external costs of pollution as well as the reality that wind and solar are now the lowest cost resources.