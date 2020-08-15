Bootleg margarine and farmer protests: A look back at Wisconsin's 'oleo wars'

Oleo, commonly known as margarine, has a long and controversial history in Wisconsin. Did you know that it only became legal to buy yellow oleo in the dairy state on July 1, 1967, after years of contention?
The controversy started in 1895, when the state Legislature first passed a law forbidding the manufacture or sale of butter-colored oleo. Dairy advocates didn't want oleo to compete with butter by looking more like it, but it remained legal to sell the naturally pale white oleo.
In 1931, more than 5,000 farmers marched to the Capitol to seek to block an underground system of bringing yellow oleo into the state. The Legislature responded with a tax on the fake butter, which was much less expensive than the real thing. After World War II, housewives crossed state lines to bring in the substance. The struggle over oleo reached a climax when one of its loudest foes — the late Sen. Gordon Roseleip, R-Darlington — agreed to take a blindfolded taste test of butter and oleomargarine. He failed the test, and it was later revealed that his wife had been feeding him colored oleo while telling him it was butter. Here's a look back at the issue over the years.
Yellow belongs to butter
State line trips for yellow oleo, 1960s
'Oleomargarine sold here,' 1911
Oleo sign in 1905
April 15, 1915: Oleomargarine and the Law
Jan 19, 1925: Oleo Will Cause Battle in Session
Oleo protest of 1931
Feb. 25, 1931: Drastic Oleo Tax Measure Set to Pass
'Repeal oleo tax,' 1940
Sen. Gordon W. Roseleip fails taste test, 1965
Oleo newspaper clipping, 1965
Knowles signs law in yellow ink, 1967
May 29, 1967: Oleo 'Deed' Done Without Dignity
June 29, 1967: Hide Your Margarine Until Sunday, Ladies
July 1, 1967: Colored Oleo Goes on Sale Here Today
July 2, 1967: Wonder Where the Yellow Went? Why, It Went on Sale
July 3, 1967: Housewives Will Have to Choose From 50 Oleomargarine Brands
