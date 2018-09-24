Acclaimed journalist Bob Woodward will be stopping in Madison next month to discuss President Donald Trump and politics on the heels of the release of his book looking inside the Trump White House.
Woodward is set to give a speech at the Orpheum Theater on Oct. 24, described as “The State of the American Presidency,” at an event hosted by Madison-based FPC Live. His recently released book “Fear: Trump in the White House” paints a picture of a dysfunctional presidency, a characterization strongly denied by administration officials.
According to FPC Live, Woodward’s speech will focus on the presidency and Trump’s performance compared to the previous eight presidents he has reported on, along with the special counsel investigation into Russian influence on the 2016 election, various global conflicts and the economy.
Woodward, who uncovered the Watergate scandal with fellow reporter Carl Bernstein for The Washington Post in the early 1970s, has published 18 other books, mostly about presidents.
Tickets for the event go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and can be purchased at madisonorpheum.com, 1-800-745-3000 or at the Orpheum Theater box office, 216 State St.
Prices range from $45 to $150 — the most expensive of which includes a meet-and-greet with Woodward and a signed copy of “Fear: Trump in the White House.” Doors open at 6:30 p.m., and the event starts at 7:30 p.m.