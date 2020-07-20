Board approves restoration, re-installation of Capitol square statues torn down by demonstrators

Demonstrators wrapped chains around "Forward" to bring it down. A missing finger on the statue has not been recovered nor the threaded decorative nuts for the base. The original statue can be used to make castings to restore the damaged statue.

The statue of Heg was torn down from its spot at the top of King Street and dragged into Lake Monona. The Department of Administration says the statue's head has still not been recovered and is planning to recast it based on another statue located in the Racine County town of Norway. Further, the right boot of the statue is missing the spur. Investigations surrounding the incidents are ongoing.

Community members have since grappled with whether the art should be restored or replaced. On Monday, the committee made some of that decision for them, unanimously giving its approval for the Department of Administration to move forward with the restoration of the two statues.

Sen. Fred Risser, D-Madison, a committee member who stepped down as chairman of the board on Monday, said it is "imperative" that the two statutes be restored and others agreed.

"They've got to fix this stuff," said committee member Sen. Luther Olsen, R-Ripon. "It's just a dirty rotten shame that this stuff had to be defaced and damaged, but that's the world we're living in, so let's get it fixed."