Black voters weighed history, health in Wisconsin election

The wait was particularly difficult for her because she has a variety of health problems, including the need for dialysis.

"A lot of people aren't going to go vote, especially the elderly," said the 59-year-old, who wore a mask and gloves. "A lot of people aren't going to go because they are desperately scared, especially in my community."

Another problem: Many voters said they requested absentee ballots but had not received them by Election Day.

'No excuse'

Calena Roberts was trying to figure out how she would tell her 89-year-old mother-in-law, who now lives in a Milwaukee nursing home, that she would not be able to vote because her absentee ballot hadn't shown up.

"What do I say to her? Other than, 'Mother, I am so sorry you won't be able to cast your ballot in 2020, after all the years and all the struggles for African Americans to get the right to vote,'" said Roberts, 67.

She said she could not "in good conscience" take her mother out of the nursing home and bring her to a crowded polling place. More than half of the city's known infections are within the black community.