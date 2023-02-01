 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Black legislators to host Black History Month events at Capitol, Milwaukee

  • 0
Evers Juneteenth

Gov. Tony Evers addressed the audience at the Juneteenth event hosted by the Wisconsin Legislative Black Caucus.

 Addison Lathers

Members of the Legislative Black Caucus will host over 10 events in February that focus on education, health, environmental justice and business in Wisconsin's Black community.

The events began with a Wednesday press conference highlighting Black History Month. It was scheduled to be followed by a 2 p.m. screening in the Capitol's Joint Finance Room, 412 East, of the documentary Vel Phillips: Dream Big Dreams, which focuses on the first Black candidate to hold statewide office in Wisconsin.

Organizers and attendees of Madison's Juneteenth celebration discussed the day and what Juneteenth means to them.

"February allows us the chance to celebrate our history in this great state, and I want to thank everyone for all their hard work to put the events this month together," said Rep. Dora Drake, D-Milwaukee, who chairs the nine-member caucus. "I encourage people to make time and attend our events throughout the month."

Other events throughout the month include a small minority-owned business conversation Feb. 3 in Milwaukee. A virtual forum Feb. 7 and Feb. 9 at 5:30 p.m. will focus on Black health and mental health.

People are also reading…

Putting a spotlight on health disparities between Wisconsin's white and Black populations, a 2016 UW-Madison Population Health Institute report said the state was "failing in its efforts to improve health-related quality of life for working-age adults who are African American."

On Feb. 14, there will be a blood drive at Milwaukee's Vincent High School.

There will also be a Feb. 15 lunch and lecture at the Capitol with Marquette University associate English professor Cedric Burrows, who teaches courses in Black rhetoric and social movements.

A Feb. 16 fair at the Wisconsin African American Women's Center in Milwaukee will focus on K-12 education resources.

Events between Feb. 20 and Feb. 24 will focus on criminal and environmental justice.

There will be a "Day of Empathy" Feb. 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Capitol. On Feb. 23, there will be a panel on Wisconsin environmental justice in Black communities at the Urban Ecology Center at Riverside Park, beginning at 5 p.m.

An event highlighting climate justice and its impact on the global community will be hosted at the Capitol Feb. 24 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The events will conclude with a Black lobby event Feb. 28 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the Capitol building.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukrainians’ unbreakable resilience in the face of war

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics