Black lawmakers moving forward with their own Black History Month resolution

Allen didn't immediately return a request seeking comment, and spokespersons for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, didn't immediately respond to a question about whether Republican lawmakers who control both chambers would support the resolution from the Black Caucus, whose members are entirely Democratic.

In a previous interview, Allen said he authored the resolution in part to help more Wisconsinites, especially those who are white, become engaged in Black History Month. He said he’s passionate about black History and wants to be part of the conversation.

Allen said his resolution was meant to start a dialogue, and that he’s open to working with members of the Black Caucus to amend it or pass it in another month. He didn’t reach out to African American lawmakers before introducing the legislation because his requests for collaboration with them went unanswered last year, he said.

The controversy over Black History Month, which will be celebrated in February, is the third time in as many years that lawmakers have argued over how to commemorate the month.

On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers, lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes and several members of Evers' cabinet attended the Black History Month event.

