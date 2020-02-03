Black lawmakers moving forward with their own Black History Month resolution

African-Americans lawmakers say they plan to introduce their own Black History Month resolution and are withholding their support for now for a controversial Black History Month resolution a white lawmaker introduced honoring mostly white people.
Rep. David Crowley, chairman of the Legislative Black Caucus, said African-American lawmakers intend to move forward with a resolution of their own, and that members of the caucus won't consider a another resolution from Rep. Scott Allen, R-Waukesha, who is white, until he speaks with every African-American lawmaker.
Allen stirred up controversy in December when he introduced a resolution seeks to highlight the history of Wisconsin’s Underground Railroad, an antislavery runaway network that helped more than 100 slaves escape to freedom in Canada between 1842 and 1861. Allen's resolution honored mostly white people, and some black slaves.
His resolution garnered harsh criticism from some Black lawmakers.
"If this was intended to be without controversy you failed,” Sen. Lena Taylor, who is African-American, wrote to Allen in response to his resolution. "Thank you Massa Allen for pickin’ whose we should honuh suh. We sho ain’t capable of thinkin’ fo ourselves, suh."
Black History Month has traditionally served to honor the central role of African Americans in U.S. history and the accomplishments of African Americans, so Allen’s resolution honoring white Americans is atypical.
"I think that at the end of the day, the biggest issue is when you put forward as a white man a Black History Month resolution with no input from any African Americans who you consider your colleagues," Crowley said following a news conference marking February as Black History Month.
Crowley's office shared a draft version of the Black Caucus' resolution, which plans to honor several African-Americans, including the late Kobe Bryant, a five-time NBA champion wiht the Los Angeles Lakers, and his daughter Gianna. Both died in a helicopter crash in California late last month.
The resolution also honors several others, including Mabel Watson Raimey, Wisconsin's first black female attorney and first black female graduate of UW-Madison; Susan Bazzelle Ellis and Millie White French, the first African-American teachers hired by the Milwaukee Public Schools; Jay Mayo Williams, a producer of blues music; Lillian Fishburne, the first African-American female to be promoted to the rank of rear admiral in the U.S. Navy; Richard Arrington, Jr., the first black mayor of Birmingham, Alabama; Kurtis Walker, a songwriter, rapper and record/film producer; Dr. Rogers Onick, a retired Milwaukee schools principal; and Dr. O.C. White, an African-American community leader and civil servant in Milwaukee.
"We have always worked diligently to list a resolution that we feel best represents our community and that is the resolution that I'm honored to stand by," said Rep. Shelia Stubbs, D-Madison, who is African-American.
Allen didn't immediately return a request seeking comment, and spokespersons for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, didn't immediately respond to a question about whether Republican lawmakers who control both chambers would support the resolution from the Black Caucus, whose members are entirely Democratic.
In a previous interview, Allen said he authored the resolution in part to help more Wisconsinites, especially those who are white, become engaged in Black History Month. He said he’s passionate about black History and wants to be part of the conversation.
Allen said his resolution was meant to start a dialogue, and that he’s open to working with members of the Black Caucus to amend it or pass it in another month. He didn’t reach out to African American lawmakers before introducing the legislation because his requests for collaboration with them went unanswered last year, he said.
The controversy over Black History Month, which will be celebrated in February, is the third time in as many years that lawmakers have argued over how to commemorate the month.
On Monday, Gov. Tony Evers, lieutenant Gov. Mandela Barnes and several members of Evers' cabinet attended the Black History Month event.