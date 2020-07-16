Bipartisan legislation would stiffen penalties for wrecking statues in Wisconsin

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Two Wisconsin legislators introduced a bill Wednesday that would make defacing or destroying statues a felony after protesters ripped down a sculpture of abolitionist Col. Hans Christian Heg and a statue embodying the state’s “Forward” motto at the state Capitol last month.

Rep. Rob Hutton, R-Brookfield, and Sen. Tim Carpenter, D-Milwaukee, co-authored the bill. It would make damaging or defacing any structure, plaque, statue, painting or other monument of historical significance on public property or maintained by a government entity a felony punishable by up to three and a half years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

“While debates about issues and historical individuals are important and productive in a civilized society, wanton destruction of important history is unacceptable,” Hutton said in a news release. “If there is merit for the removal of public statues and monuments, discussions should be had within the structure of the appropriate government body, with open and civil feedback from the public.”

The bill’s future looks uncertain. Legislators are busy on the campaign trail this summer and aren’t expected to return to Madison until the next two-year session begins in January. Aides to Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, and Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, didn’t immediately respond to messages.