Members of the state Assembly elections committee have rolled out a series of bipartisan bills aimed at making a number of changes to Wisconsin elections, including added protections for election officials, restrictions on polling place closures and updates to military voting requirements.

Rep. Scott Krug, chair of the Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections, said the proposals, which have been introduced over the last week but were formally announced Thursday, are meant to “enhance the already safe and secure elections that we have here in the state of Wisconsin.”

“Having bipartisan, bicameral bills is going to be our biggest priority this session,” Krug, R-Nekoosa, said. “We’re a committee that’s going to be dedicated to more collegiality, more common sense and more problem-solving than problem creation.”

Krug was appointed last year to replace former committee chair Rep. Janel Brandtjen, R-Menomonee Falls, who became one of the Assembly’s most prominent election deniers and used the committee as a platform for conspiracy theorists and deniers of the results of Wisconsin’s 2020 presidential election. Citing a lack of trust in Brandtjen, Assembly Republicans voted in a closed meeting last year to no longer allow her to participate in the chamber’s GOP closed caucus.

The latest bills mark a considerable shift from election-related measures introduced last session, which added more restrictions on local clerks and were criticized by Democratic lawmakers as making it harder to vote. The new bills will need to pass both Republican-controlled chambers in the Legislature before going to the desk of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers.

Among the proposals introduced Thursday, one would create additional protections for election workers, including prohibiting the disclosure of personally identifiable information of election officials, essentially shielding such information from public records requests.

The bill also would provide whistleblower protections for any election official who reports what they believe to be election irregularities.

It also would classify intentionally causing bodily harm to an election official acting in their official capacity as a Class I felony, which carries a maximum penalty of three-and-a-half years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.

“(Election officials) deserve to do their job without fear for their personal safety or their job security,” Rep. Joy Goeben, R-Hobart, told reporters Thursday.

One in six election officials nationwide reported being personally threatened, according to a 2022 report by the Brennan Center for Justice.

Military absentee ballots

Another bill would require military voters to provide their federal Department of Defense number when applying for an absentee ballot. Once verified, the voter would not need to have their identification number verified for six years.

Military voting caught statewide attention last year after a top Milwaukee election official allegedly ordered three military absentee ballots under fake names and had them sent to Brandtjen’s home. Military members don’t have to register to vote in Wisconsin and aren’t required to verify their identity before being provided an absentee ballot, something to which the official allegedly wanted to draw attention.

Absentee military ballots make up 0.07% of total requested ballots, according to the Wisconsin Elections Commission. Before the November 2022 election, members of the military requested 2,747 absentee ballots; there were 2,700 requests ahead of the 2018 general election.

Polling place closures

Another proposal would bar cities from closing more than half of their polling places within 30 days before an election. City officials also would have to post public notices in advance of any planned closures.

Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, said the measure relates to decisions by a handful of communities to close polling locations in the April 2020 election due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In Milwaukee, all but five of its 182 polling places ultimately were closed.

Researchers from the Brennan Center for Justice say the closures — and subsequent lines at polling locations — dissuaded voters from participating in the election, particularly Black voters.

Special election reimbursements

Another bill would require the Wisconsin Elections Commission to reimburse counties and cities for certain costs associated with special elections, including rental payments for polling places, poll worker wages, ballot printing and postage and other related expenses.

“We’re talking tens, if not hundreds of thousands of dollars to individual Assembly or Senate districts, much less larger areas that could be impacted,” Sen. Andre Jacque, R-De Pere, said.

Such costs only would be eligible for reimbursement if certain conditions are met, including that the elections commission determines the cost is reasonable and does not exceed the rate normally paid for similar elections.

Campaign finance

Another proposed bill would require that any individual found guilty of campaign finance or election fraud violations have their campaign account dissolved and any unencumbered funds be returned to donors or donated to the common school fund. The court also would appoint a new campaign treasurer to carry out the dissolution process.

Currently, a candidate who commits certain campaign finance or election fraud violations loses their ability to hold public office but is not required to close the campaign account.

