Bipartisan bill would reduce cannabis possession penalties in some cities, increase fines in Madison

"Our local governments and the people in those communities have worked really hard to find a way to address the egregiousness of prohibition and come up with local solutions that honor what it is that the people in those communities are looking for," Sen. Melissa Agard, D-Madison, said. "To move that needle backwards feels concerning to me."

Ortiz-Velez, who, as a Milwaukee County Supervisor, championed efforts earlier this year to reduce the penalty for possession of up to 25 grams of marijuana to $1, said the statewide standard eliminates confusion over what laws apply in what communities.

"If people are confused with how the laws apply within patchworks, that makes it harder," Ortiz-Velez said during a press conference Tuesday. "We understand it’s worth the trade off and that’s coming from the person who actually made it $1 in Milwaukee County."

Eau Claire also lowered possession fines to $1, though the total cost ends up being closer to $148 with court expenses, according to a 2019 report from the Wisconsin Policy Forum.

At the same time, the bill would reduce local possession charges in other communities like Green Bay, where such an offense comes with a $500 fine. Maximum fines for possession in West Allis can reach $1,000 and, in Wauwatosa, fines can reach as much as $5,000, according to the Forum's report.