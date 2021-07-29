Bipartisan bill reintroduced to require informed consent for pelvic exams under anesthesia

A bipartisan bill in the state Legislature would align Wisconsin with a growing number of states that require explicit informed consent before medical students practice pelvic exams on patients under anesthesia, a procedure sometimes done as part of training.

Co-sponsors and proponents of the bill spoke Thursday during an Assembly Committee on Health public hearing to urge lawmakers to join the more than one dozen other states in the country that require hospitals to get written and verbal consent from patients before pelvic exams are done under anesthesia for the educational benefit of medical students. Currently, some hospitals rely on general consent forms that don’t specify procedures done for training.

"This is going to be the easiest bill of the day," bill co-author Rep. Rachael Cabral-Guevara, R-Appleton, said. "We're not asking for anything but consent here."

Speaking at Thursday's meeting, Sarah Wright, a science teacher from Madison, recounted her experience in 2009 when she felt significant vulvar sensitivity after a surgery to remove ovarian cysts by UW doctors at UnityPoint Health-Meriter.