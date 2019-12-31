Bipartisan bill aims to curb unruly treatment toward sports officials

A bipartisan bill could net unruly sports fans a $10,000 fine and months in prison if their heckling of a sports official transitions into harassment.

Bill co-author Rep. Don Vruwink, D-Milton, has been a baseball official for 50 years and said the bill aims to address a growing trend of violent outbursts from fans directed at the people officiating youth sporting events.

"I would say in the last 10 to 15 years, youth sports tournaments have grown … and what you find there is parents, because they're paying $1,000, $1,500 for their kids to play in the summertime, they're becoming much more vocal," Vruwink said. "When you're paying that much money everybody expects to win and I think that's creating too many problems."

Vruwink added the bill is not meant to silence those attending sporting events, but rather address instances when some fans take things too far.

"This is not intended for people in the crowd to not be able to express their opinion," Vruwink said. "When it's a constant, every inning, every call, the officials being questioned, that's when it starts to cut to harassment."

The bill defines a sports official as a referee, umpire, linesman, timekeeper, inspector, judge or someone who performs similar duties — paid or unpaid — at a public sporting event.