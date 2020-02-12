Bills to protect water in Wisconsin receive budget committee approval

The Legislature’s powerful budget committee has signed off on a slate of bills seeking to safeguard water across Wisconsin, clearing the way for them to be taken up in the state Assembly next week.

The legislation, part of a $10 million plan from the state's Water Quality Task Force, won largely bipartisan support before the Joint Finance Committee Wednesday.

Introduced officially last month, the bills come as more attention has been paid to emerging contaminants across Wisconsin, such as PFAS, a group of chemicals, which are linked to cancer, reproductive problems and a host of other health issues.

Included in the package is legislation that would send $2.9 million annually to support county conservation staff; allocate $150,000 for biomanipulation projects to adjust species within a body of water to improve its quality; form a “nitrogen optimization pilot program” to award grants to ag producers that reduce nitrogen use; provide $250,000 in one-time funding for the collection of firefighting foam that contains PFAS and more.