Bill would put future farm siting rules in the hands of committee led by agriculture groups

The new nine-person committee would include five members from statewide agriculture-related organizations, one from a statewide environmental organization and the remaining three from the Wisconsin Towns Association, Wisconsin Counties Association and the Land and Water Conservation Association.

Any changes by DATCP to farm siting rules would need approval from two-thirds of the committee.

Bill co-authors Rep. Travis Tranel, R-Cuba City, and Sen. Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green, said the new legislation creates clarity for farmers and takes the burden of processing and enforcing siting and setback applications off local entities.

"This is not a simple bill, it is pretty complex," Tranel said. "We didn’t necessarily go out and look to get involved in this process, but the farm groups came to us, and so did the local units of government and they said, ‘We have an opportunity to make this process better,' and that’s what we've really spent the last few months on."

The bill also would eliminate a current state rule that requires DATCP to review the state's now 14-year-old livestock facility siting rule ATCP-51 every four years. Proposed updates to setbacks from property lines, management plans, odor, nutrient and runoff management, and manure storage facilities, have never been passed.