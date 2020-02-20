Bill to set later bar time for Democratic convention clears Assembly with last-minute changes

Only bars in southern and southeastern Wisconsin would be able to stay open for an extra two hours during this summer's Democratic National Convention under a sweeping amendment the Assembly approved Thursday night.
Meanwhile, drunken driving arrests would see a $25 surcharge to help fund a Wisconsin Tavern League-offered safe-ride program -- a change that comes as some state senators have raised concerns that extended bar hours would lead to an increase in drunken driving over the four nights of the July convention in Milwaukee.
The late-night action again narrows the bill's scope from allowing establishments across the state to stay open til 4 a.m. to just sites in 14 counties including Dane and Milwaukee, part of a last-ditch effort to make the legislation more palatable for possible passage in the state Senate, where it heads next for approval.
Over the course of its short sprint through the Legislature, the bill's seen many different iterations and its chances in the Senate have been the subject of intense speculation, as some have raised concerns about the potential for increased drunken driving and more.
The version that ultimately cleared the Assembly just before midnight on a 85-12 vote would allow individual municipalities to approve an opt-in resolution so bars could partake in the extended hours. It would also remove language that would have capped the operating times for small breweries, which can technically operate 24 hours under current state law.
GOP Rep. Rob Swearingen, the lead author on the bill and its changes, said the amendment "deals with the concerns" in the Senate by paring back the impacted counties to those covered in the original bill draft, adding an opt-in provision for municipalities and the surcharge because "we don't want any convention-goers to be subject to drunken driving issues."
"Everybody's money is green," the former Tavern League head said. "When you think about Wisconsin the first thing you think about is the word hospitality … Let's show these people a good time not only in Milwaukee but all over Wisconsin."
Among members who voted against the bill on the Assembly floor, five were Democrats and the remaining seven were Republicans, a group that includes Rep. Jim Ott, who has championed a series of bills aiming to curb drunken driving and up penalties for offenders.
An initial version of the bill sought to regulate wedding barns, while a later iteration also included provisions to extend winery hours from 9 p.m. to midnight -- though both measures were scrapped last week in an amendment. That same amendment was adopted by the full Assembly on the floor Thursday.
In addition to the later bar times, the current bill also includes language to ensure that vendors within State Fair Park are properly licensed to serve alcohol through the State Fair Park Board, let the Department of Revenue grant retail alcohol permits to Elkhart Lake’s Road America vendors and limit breweries' hours of operation.
The bill's surcharge language would raise the rates for those convicted of operating while intoxicated offenses from $50 to $75 for the safe-ride grant program, which provides funding to local governments and others to cover most of the costs of taxi rides of potentially intoxicated individuals from bars to their homes.
Passage came after members broke for more than an hour late in the evening to caucus over unrelated PFAS legislation.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald this week noted that the bill has lost momentum among his caucus, though he later told reporters Thursday he "wouldn't rule it out" this session. The chamber is poised to return in March to wrap up its work.
You have free articles remaining.
Senate Democrats Wednesday forced debate on the issue as they sought to twice amend an unrelated bill to include the language, though the efforts were rejected along party lines.
A separate bill that includes the Road America provisions as well as language to limit brewery hours that was wrapped into the broader DNC legislation was removed from the Senate calendar Wednesday without members getting a chance to vote on it.
Fitzgerald said the bill, which passed the Assembly in November, could have likely gone through if it was a "clean Road America" one.
But with the brewery hours component -- which would officially set closing hours for the establishments that are currently allowed under state law to operate for 24 hours -- "we don't have consensus on that topic," the Juneau Republican said.
Backers of the legislation have said because of Road America's large racetrack, covering multiple municipalities, there were challenges with liquor licenses. The plan aims to provide them a carve-out so they can legally operate.
Other bills the Senate approved include:
*Legislation that would raise the state's smoking age from 18 to 21 for cigarettes, tobacco, nicotine and vapor products, which passed via voice vote.
The effort duplicates a new law that President Donald Trump signed last year because local law enforcement agencies can't enforce federal laws.
Fitzgerald said the Senate may consider the bill on the floor next month.
*An effort that would require all schools to teach cursive writing.
Before passing it via voice vote, Republicans dismissed a Democratic amendment that would have provided some form of funding for the effort.
The Department of Public Instruction estimated the legislation could cost public school districts up to $6 million.
*A bipartisan bill surrounding the storage and release of police body camera video.
The legislation, backed by open records advocates and law enforcement groups, wouldn't require that police wear the cameras but instead it would set parameters over footage that's captured.
It passed the Senate Wednesday and is now awaiting Gov. Tony Evers' approval.
Share your opinion on this topic by sending a letter to the editor to tctvoice@madison.com. Include your full name, hometown and phone number. Your name and town will be published. The phone number is for verification purposes only. Please keep your letter to 250 words or less.