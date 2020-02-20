Bill to set later bar time for Democratic convention clears Assembly with last-minute changes

Only bars in southern and southeastern Wisconsin would be able to stay open for an extra two hours during this summer's Democratic National Convention under a sweeping amendment the Assembly approved Thursday night.

Meanwhile, drunken driving arrests would see a $25 surcharge to help fund a Wisconsin Tavern League-offered safe-ride program -- a change that comes as some state senators have raised concerns that extended bar hours would lead to an increase in drunken driving over the four nights of the July convention in Milwaukee.

The late-night action again narrows the bill's scope from allowing establishments across the state to stay open til 4 a.m. to just sites in 14 counties including Dane and Milwaukee, part of a last-ditch effort to make the legislation more palatable for possible passage in the state Senate, where it heads next for approval.

Over the course of its short sprint through the Legislature, the bill's seen many different iterations and its chances in the Senate have been the subject of intense speculation, as some have raised concerns about the potential for increased drunken driving and more.