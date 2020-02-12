Bill to prevent another rape kit backlog passes a divided Wisconsin Assembly

If the legislation fails to pass, the Rochester Republican said "the process as it goes forward" — not Assembly GOP lawmakers — would be at fault.

Kaul in a statement slammed the effort as "a mess of an alternative that won’t become law and that is opposed by those who work day in and day out to support survivors and fight sexual assault."

Democrats on the floor Tuesday night attempted to gut the proposed bill through a substitute amendment and replace it with text of one of the bipartisan efforts that previously passed the state Senate. But Republicans blocked the push.

The proposal next has to pass the state Senate before heading to Gov. Tony Evers' desk, where it would face an uncertain fate.

