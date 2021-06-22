Bill to eliminate Wisconsin's personal property tax passes committee with bipartisan support

Sen. Brad Pfaff, D-Onalaska, said he hoped that revenue to local jurisdictions would be included in future budgets.

"I too have heard from my small business owners. I recognize the importance of this," Pfaff said. "But I do want to make sure we keep whole our local units of government."

Bill Smith, state director of the National Federation of Independent Business, described the personal property tax as "burdensome and complex," and said it has "evolved into a grab bag of exemptions."

Created more than 170 years ago, Wisconsin's personal property tax started as a tax on items ranging from vehicles to livestock. The state has passed multiple exemptions over the years, and the tax now applies generally to furnishings and equipment owned by businesses.

More than 40 lobbying groups have filed in favor of eliminating the tax, including business groups and local chambers of commerce. The AFSCME International Union and the League of Women Voters of Wisconsin oppose the bill.

Eliminating the personal property tax through standalone legislation would limit Gov. Tony Evers' ability to alter it through his partial veto power, which can only be used on bills that spend money, like the budget. But it also opens the door to the Democratic governor vetoing the legislation altogether.