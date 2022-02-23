Bill to close Lincoln Hills unlikely to see vote before Assembly adjourns, Robin Vos says

A bipartisan bill that would authorize nearly $42 million in borrowing to build a juvenile correctional facility to replace the state's embattled Lincoln Hills facility is unlikely to come before the GOP-led Assembly before the chamber adjourns in a matter of weeks, Speaker Robin Vos said Tuesday.

The Republican-led state Senate passed the legislation Tuesday, as well as a package of bills that would allow lawmakers to cut funding for the state elections commission when it's deemed not to have complied with state election laws, as well as measures to limit public benefits to force more unemployed people back into the workforce. The bills — which include more legislative oversight of the Wisconsin Elections Commission, as well as numerous proposals to restrict access to unemployment payments — underscore Republicans' focus on elections and the economy as the Nov. 8 midterm approaches.

Speaking to reporters before Tuesday's session, Vos, R-Rochester, expressed doubt that SB 520 will pass his chamber — citing a lack of details while also casting blame on Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who has supported longstanding plans to close Lincoln Hills. The bill, which passed the Senate unanimously and without debate hours later, would pave the way for a juvenile correctional facility near Milwaukee.

"It’s very challenging for us to just say we’re going to pass a bill with a bunch of money without a site to have it actually go to, without the due diligence that happens, and that has to happen from the Evers administration," Vos said. "But not surprising to anybody that’s watching, they’ve dropped the ball so we have to wait and see what happens."

Evers, who is seeking a second term this fall, has pledged to close Lincoln Hills School for Boys and the Copper Lake School for Girls in northern Wisconsin, facilities that in the last decade have faced reports of child neglect, violent outbursts from inmates, use of pepper spray to cause bodily harm and intimidation of witnesses.

Evers included in his two budget proposals plans to create replacement sites for Lincoln Hills, but each was rejected by legislative Republicans.

"It is the height of hypocrisy for Republicans to blame anyone but themselves for failing to close Lincoln Hills after repeatedly rejecting Gov. Evers’ and our administration’s efforts to do so — and that includes Speaker Vos, who is now once again singlehandedly obstructing bipartisan legislation on this very issue," Evers' spokesperson Britt Cudaback said in an email.

The bipartisan bill comes nearly four years after Republican then-Gov. Scott Walker signed a measure authorizing the state to shut Lincoln Hills by January 2021 and replace it with smaller, more regional facilities. Evers in 2019 signed into law a bill extending the closure date to July 2021, a deadline he later said was unrealistic.

Following the Senate's vote, Sen. Mary Felzkowski, R-Irma, urged Vos to have the Assembly take up the bill, citing safety concerns among staff at Lincoln Hills.

"Every day that we delay action is a day my constituents are risking their lives," Felzkowski tweeted. "Do the right thing."

Elections

The Senate also voted on a package of election-related bills that would, among other things, allow lawmakers to cut funding for the state elections commission when it's deemed not to have complied with state election laws.

Republicans have touted the measures as an effort to clean up election processes in the state following a report last year from the nonpartisan Legislative Audit Bureau that found no evidence of widespread fraud in the 2020 election but made several recommendations for improvements. President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump by close to 21,000 votes in the battleground state.

Republican scrutiny over the 2020 election continues to grow as part of a nationwide GOP effort to overhaul elections following baseless claims by some Republicans, including Trump, of widespread fraud in the presidential election.

Vos last year hired former state Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman, at a cost of $676,000 to taxpayers, to review the 2020 election. Vos said on Tuesday the GOP-ordered review should be completed by the end of the month.

Gableman's review has failed to meet previous deadlines and the former justice filed another petition Friday seeking to once again jail the mayors of Madison and Green Bay — and now a list of city and election staff — if they don’t comply with a lengthy list of demands.

Vos has criticized the legal challenges filed against several of Gableman's subpoenas, which he described as efforts by liberals to "obfuscate and obstruct."

“We still have to litigate a lot of those situations to make sure the Legislature has the power to move forward and we shouldn't let somebody's own obstruction of justice be the reason that we don't get our investigation done," Vos said.

Among bills before the Senate, SB 214 would allow election officials to begin counting absentee ballots the day before election day, a measure local clerks have pushed for to help address the massive number of ballots that must be counted after polls close. The measure passed 20-13, with Sen. André Jacque, R-De Pere, joining Democrats in opposition.

However, Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, said Tuesday that bill also is unlikely to come before the Assembly before the chamber adjourns.

SB 942 would give the GOP-led budget committee the ability to enforce staffing cuts or reduce agency funding at the state elections commission or departments of Transportation, Corrections and Health Services if the committee finds the departments failed to comply with election-related laws. The committee would have the ability to cut staff or reduce agency funding by up to $50,000 for each day of noncompliance. The bill passed 19-13, with Sen. Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls, joining Democrats against the measure.

Other bills include:

SB 937 would limit who could claim "indefinitely confined" status. The bill passed with Sens. Stephen Nass, R-Whitewater, Duey Stroebel, R-Saukville, and Julian Bradley, R-Franklin, joining Democrats in opposition.

SB 943 passed along party lines and would require the elections commission to submit to the Legislature's rules committee any guidance issued to elections officials. That would allow the committee to nullify that guidance.

SB 941 passed along party lines and would give the Joint Finance Committee final say over how the elections commission spends any federal funds allocated to the agency and require the bipartisan commission's lawyers to be partisan attorneys appointed by Republican and Democratic leaders.

SB 935 would prohibit special voting deputies from being barred from assisting nursing home residents with casting absentee ballots unless a public health emergency is in place or the facility is closed due to infectious disease. The bill passed 19-13, with Nass and Bradley joining Democrats in opposition.

SB 939 would bar election clerks from filling in any missing information on a voter's absentee ballot envelope and prohibit anyone other than a voter, immediate family member or guardian or designated individual to return an absentee ballot.

The Assembly could take up the measures later this week.

Evers is expected to veto most, if not all, of the bills. He has pledged to strike down any attempt to make voting harder in the state.

Unemployment bills

The Senate was also slated to vote on a package of bills that Republicans say are geared toward addressing the state's ongoing workforce shortage by restricting access to state unemployment benefits in order to force more people back into the labor pool.

The bills have cleared the Assembly, but appear likely to be vetoed by Evers, who has pushed for increased spending on training and recruitment, as well as efforts to reduce employment barriers some individuals face.

One of the bills, AB 937, would tie the number of weekly unemployment benefits an individual could receive to the state's overall unemployment rate.

Currently, an individual can receive up to $370 in weekly state unemployment benefits for 26 weeks. Under the bill, the maximum number of weeks a claimant could receive benefits would be based on the state's unemployment rate. Claimants would only receive 26 weeks of benefits if the state unemployment rate were greater than 9%, while the number of weekly benefits would be reduced to as few as 14 weeks if the rate were at 3.5% or lower.

The bill passed 19-14, with Sens. Van Wanggaard, R-Racine, and Nass joining Democrats against the measure.

Other bills before the Senate include:

AB 936 passed along party lines and would remove an individual's Medicaid eligibility if they knowingly fail to accept an offer for legal, paid employment or an increase in paid hours.

AB 934 would require the state Department of Health Services to determine a person's Medicaid eligibility every six months. The bill passed 20-13, with Sen. Joan Ballweg, R-Markesan, joining Democrats against the bill.

AB 935 also passed along party lines and would require DHS to enforce a federal work requirement, including drug screenings, for able-bodied adults without dependents in order to take part in the state's FoodShare program, which helps people with limited money buy food.

AB 939 passed along party lines and would require DWD to consider reports of an individual declining a job offer or failing to attend a scheduled interview when determining a claimant's eligibility for benefits.

Constitutional amendments

While Republicans in the Senate and Assembly lack enough votes to override Evers' vetoes, conservatives have also proposed constitutional amendments that cannot be vetoed. Such an amendment would need to pass the Senate and Assembly in two successive sessions before being decided by voters in a general election, meaning the proposals could reach voters a year before the 2024 presidential election.

One of those, AJR 134/SJR 101, passed along party lines and would bar the state from receiving private funds to help administer elections.

AJR 107 passed 23-10, with Democratic Sens. Tim Carpenter and Brad Pfaff joining Republicans in support. The bill would change the state Constitution by requiring courts to consider alleged violent offenders’ charges, criminal record and risk to public safety, as well as “the need to prevent the intimidation of witnesses,” in determining bail amounts.

